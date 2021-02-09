Here Are the Best New Bikes and Accessories We've Seen

No way around it: we're in the thick of winter. And while that's awesome for snow sports, it ain't easy to cycle when it's below freezing (though that certainly doesn't stop some of us from trying).

But take heart, my pedal-happy friends. The frost will melt, the temps will rise and the wheels will spin again.



Looking to get in the mood and/or gear up for those bluebird bike days? Check out the shiny new offerings below. Amongst the high-tech rides, space-age apparel and next-level gadgetry, you're sure to find something that revives your stoke.

Bikes

Priority Ace

Priority Bicycles

The Ace is the only belt drive single speed with a Gates Carbon Drive and a flip-flop rear hub that makes it dead simple to adjust gear ratios and even switch over to fixed gear. We’ve been testing the lighter, faster Ace of Spades — there’s also a more recreational version called Ace of Clubs — in fixie mode for the past few weeks, and hot damn if this 22-pound beauty isn’t one of the smoothest, funnest rides we’ve been on in a very long time.

Price: $499 (Clubs); $799



PWR Dually

Pwr

Like bicycling's version of a Subaru Outback, the aptly named Dually has two 500-watt hub motors, one for each wheel, plus a traction control system that shifts power from the tire that's slipping to the one that's gripping. Throw in 28 miles per hour of throttle-controlled assistance, a range of 45 miles and knobby 4-inch tires, and this unusual e-bike can go just about anywhere you’d like to take it.



Price: $2,999

Canyon Torque:ON 8

Canyon

This aluminum-framed e-beast is packed with park-crushing features, including light, playful 27.5-inch wheels, seven inches of travel and a graduated rear suspension that adjusts to the gnarliness of your descent. And when you reach the bottom, you don’t need a van or a lift. Shimano's powerful new EP8 motor boasts 500 peak watts and 85 Nm of, yes, torque to ease your climb back up to the top.



Price: $5,399

Crow Performance Gravel eBike

Crow Bicycles S.L.

Launching soon on Indiegogo, this nascent project from a startup based in Madrid and San Diego teases a carbon-fiber frame and fork, plus top-notch Shimano, SRAM and Ritchey components. But we're most excited about one detail: an easily removable power pack gives you the option of also riding like a traditional bike and using the extra space to stash snacks, gear or clothing.

Accessories

OGadget Weeylock

Ogadget

The rugged, solar-powered Weeylock attaches to your fork to lock your wheel at a moment's notice. That makes it handy for running hassle-free errands all over town. There's also a 100-decibel theft alert alarm and an app to help you track cycling data — or, if necessary, find your bike.



Price: $79

State Astronaut Collection

State Bicycle Co.

State teamed up with NASA to launch a line you can ride to infinity and beyond. Three jerseys, a bib and a reflective jacket are all festooned with logos, but that's not all. Four components — a stem, seatpost, handlebar and bottle cage — rock an eye-popping iridescent finish.

Price: $25+

Specialized S-Works Ares

Specialized

Weighing less than a pound per pair, this ergonomic breakthrough boasts a super-stiff and responsive carbon outsole, a Dyneema-reinforced lining and BOA's newest dials, which can both tighten and loosen (as opposed to only the former) for a perfect fit. It all adds up to a very specific, critical and believable promise: the Ares is one percent faster than anything else Specialized makes.

Price: $425

Chrome Urban Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0

Chrome

Like most Chrome products, this bag sneaks handy features into a streamlined form. Most notable here are waterproof construction and padding to keep your stuff safe, a rolltop with a shock cord for stashing surplus gear and a tuckable shoulder strap for easy carry off the bike.

Price: $70

Bivo One Water Bottle

Bivo

When you think of bike bottles, you probably don't think of stainless steel. But this one's designed with help from an ex-NASA engineer to have a gravity-based flow that's better than most squeeze bottles. It's also chemical-free and coated with silicone for a slip-proof grip.

Price: $39

