Here Are the Best New Bikes and Accessories We've Seen

A belt-drive fixie, a downhill e-beast, an outta-this-world kit and more.

By Steve Mazzucchi
collage of bike accessories of ogadget weeylock and black crow bike
Courtesy

No way around it: we're in the thick of winter. And while that's awesome for snow sports, it ain't easy to cycle when it's below freezing (though that certainly doesn't stop some of us from trying).

But take heart, my pedal-happy friends. The frost will melt, the temps will rise and the wheels will spin again.

Looking to get in the mood and/or gear up for those bluebird bike days? Check out the shiny new offerings below. Amongst the high-tech rides, space-age apparel and next-level gadgetry, you're sure to find something that revives your stoke.

Bikes

Priority Ace

priority ace bike
Priority Bicycles

The Ace is the only belt drive single speed with a Gates Carbon Drive and a flip-flop rear hub that makes it dead simple to adjust gear ratios and even switch over to fixed gear. We’ve been testing the lighter, faster Ace of Spades — there’s also a more recreational version called Ace of Clubs — in fixie mode for the past few weeks, and hot damn if this 22-pound beauty isn’t one of the smoothest, funnest rides we’ve been on in a very long time.

Price: $499 (Clubs); $799

SHOP NOW

PWR Dually

pwr dually bike
Pwr

Like bicycling's version of a Subaru Outback, the aptly named Dually has two 500-watt hub motors, one for each wheel, plus a traction control system that shifts power from the tire that's slipping to the one that's gripping. Throw in 28 miles per hour of throttle-controlled assistance, a range of 45 miles and knobby 4-inch tires, and this unusual e-bike can go just about anywhere you’d like to take it.

Price: $2,999

SHOP NOW

Canyon Torque:ON 8

canyon torque on 8 bike
Canyon

This aluminum-framed e-beast is packed with park-crushing features, including light, playful 27.5-inch wheels, seven inches of travel and a graduated rear suspension that adjusts to the gnarliness of your descent. And when you reach the bottom, you don’t need a van or a lift. Shimano's powerful new EP8 motor boasts 500 peak watts and 85 Nm of, yes, torque to ease your climb back up to the top.

Price: $5,399

SHOP NOW

Crow Performance Gravel eBike

crow performance gravel ebike
Crow Bicycles S.L.

Launching soon on Indiegogo, this nascent project from a startup based in Madrid and San Diego teases a carbon-fiber frame and fork, plus top-notch Shimano, SRAM and Ritchey components. But we're most excited about one detail: an easily removable power pack gives you the option of also riding like a traditional bike and using the extra space to stash snacks, gear or clothing.

LEARN MORE

Accessories

OGadget Weeylock

ogadget weeylock
Ogadget

The rugged, solar-powered Weeylock attaches to your fork to lock your wheel at a moment's notice. That makes it handy for running hassle-free errands all over town. There's also a 100-decibel theft alert alarm and an app to help you track cycling data — or, if necessary, find your bike.

Price: $79

SHOP NOW

State Astronaut Collection

state astronaut collection
State Bicycle Co.

State teamed up with NASA to launch a line you can ride to infinity and beyond. Three jerseys, a bib and a reflective jacket are all festooned with logos, but that's not all. Four components — a stem, seatpost, handlebar and bottle cage — rock an eye-popping iridescent finish.

Price: $25+

SHOP NOW

Specialized S-Works Ares

specialized s works ares
Specialized

Weighing less than a pound per pair, this ergonomic breakthrough boasts a super-stiff and responsive carbon outsole, a Dyneema-reinforced lining and BOA's newest dials, which can both tighten and loosen (as opposed to only the former) for a perfect fit. It all adds up to a very specific, critical and believable promise: the Ares is one percent faster than anything else Specialized makes.

Price: $425

SHOP NOW

Chrome Urban Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0

chrome urban ex handlebar bag
Chrome

Like most Chrome products, this bag sneaks handy features into a streamlined form. Most notable here are waterproof construction and padding to keep your stuff safe, a rolltop with a shock cord for stashing surplus gear and a tuckable shoulder strap for easy carry off the bike.

Price: $70

SHOP NOW

Bivo One Water Bottle

bivo one water bottle
Bivo

When you think of bike bottles, you probably don't think of stainless steel. But this one's designed with help from an ex-NASA engineer to have a gravity-based flow that's better than most squeeze bottles. It's also chemical-free and coated with silicone for a slip-proof grip.

Price: $39

SHOP NOW

