Here Are the Best New Bikes and Accessories We've Seen

But take heart, my pedal-happy friends. The frost will melt, the temps will rise and the wheels will spin again.
Looking to get in the mood and/or gear up for those bluebird bike days? Check out the shiny new offerings below. Amongst the high-tech rides, space-age apparel and next-level gadgetry, you're sure to find something that revives your stoke.
Bikes
Priority Ace
Priority Bicycles
The Ace is the only belt drive single speed with a Gates Carbon Drive and a flip-flop rear hub that makes it dead simple to adjust gear ratios and even switch over to fixed gear. We’ve been testing the lighter, faster Ace of Spades — there’s also a more recreational version called Ace of Clubs — in fixie mode for the past few weeks, and hot damn if this 22-pound beauty isn’t one of the smoothest, funnest rides we’ve been on in a very long time.
Like bicycling's version of a Subaru Outback, the aptly named Dually has two 500-watt hub motors, one for each wheel, plus a traction control system that shifts power from the tire that's slipping to the one that's gripping. Throw in 28 miles per hour of throttle-controlled assistance, a range of 45 miles and knobby 4-inch tires, and this unusual e-bike can go just about anywhere you’d like to take it.
This aluminum-framed e-beast is packed with park-crushing features, including light, playful 27.5-inch wheels, seven inches of travel and a graduated rear suspension that adjusts to the gnarliness of your descent. And when you reach the bottom, you don’t need a van or a lift. Shimano's powerful new EP8 motor boasts 500 peak watts and 85 Nm of, yes, torque to ease your climb back up to the top.
Launching soon on Indiegogo, this nascent project from a startup based in Madrid and San Diego teases a carbon-fiber frame and fork, plus top-notch Shimano, SRAM and Ritchey components. But we're most excited about one detail: an easily removable power pack gives you the option of also riding like a traditional bike and using the extra space to stash snacks, gear or clothing.
The rugged, solar-powered Weeylock attaches to your fork to lock your wheel at a moment's notice. That makes it handy for running hassle-free errands all over town. There's also a 100-decibel theft alert alarm and an app to help you track cycling data — or, if necessary, find your bike.
State teamed up with NASA to launch a line you can ride to infinity and beyond. Three jerseys, a bib and a reflective jacket are all festooned with logos, but that's not all. Four components — a stem, seatpost, handlebar and bottle cage — rock an eye-popping iridescent finish.
Weighing less than a pound per pair, this ergonomic breakthrough boasts a super-stiff and responsive carbon outsole, a Dyneema-reinforced lining and BOA's newest dials, which can both tighten and loosen (as opposed to only the former) for a perfect fit. It all adds up to a very specific, critical and believable promise: the Ares is one percent faster than anything else Specialized makes.
Like most Chrome products, this bag sneaks handy features into a streamlined form. Most notable here are waterproof construction and padding to keep your stuff safe, a rolltop with a shock cord for stashing surplus gear and a tuckable shoulder strap for easy carry off the bike.
When you think of bike bottles, you probably don't think of stainless steel. But this one's designed with help from an ex-NASA engineer to have a gravity-based flow that's better than most squeeze bottles. It's also chemical-free and coated with silicone for a slip-proof grip.
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. This deal is exclusive for Gear Patrol readers.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger.
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
These wireless earbuds will renew your love for all things fitness. Long battery life and multiple fit options make these perfect for staying comfortable during epic workouts, whether you're hitting the road for a run or lifting in the gym.
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
