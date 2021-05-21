Leaving a bike on a city sidewalk overnight is like going for a swim in shark-infested waters; limbs are lost, spokes are shaken, nothing left but the bones. During idle hours, city bikes need a safe place to rest inside. Enter the indoor bike rack.

City dwellers are masters at making a square foot larger, and they’ve come up with some creative ways to store bikes. Whether it’s standing in the corner, blending in with wall decor or just plain out of the way, the method comes down to you, and your wallet. These bike wall mounts and indoor storage racks will keep your bike dry and safe at night.

Other Wall Mounts and Indoor Bike Storage Racks We Like

Best Overall Indoor Bike Storage Rack

Delta Cycle Michelangelo

Courtesy Delta Cycle Michelangelo Two-Bike Gravity Stand amazon.com $59.49 SHOP NOW

Delta Cycle’s Michelangelo rack may be on the bigger side, but it’s the only wall mounting indoor storage option that doesn’t require installation — no drills, no screws. Instead, the rack works with gravity, using the weight of the bikes to create a stable downward force that can support two horizontally hung bicycles. The Michelangelo is constructed with steel tubes and rubber bumpers that prevent any scuffs and scratches and can support up to 80 pounds of bike weight.

Number of Bikes: 2

Weight Limit: 80 pounds

Mounting: Freestanding

Best Upgrade Indoor Bike Storage Rack

Topeak Dual-Touch Bike Stand

Courtesy Topeak Dual-Touch Bike Stand backcountry.com $189.95 SHOP NOW

Made of anodized aluminum tubing with rubber feet, Topeak’s telescoping system is super easy to install in rooms with ceilings up to 10 feet, six inches. A clamp near the top and a foot stepper near the bottom ensure a secure fit. The stand features two bike mounts with room to add up to two more (at $52.95 per mount). Large knobs at the rear let you slide the mounts up and down and adjust them up to 30 degrees to fit bikes with sloping up tubes, and each mount has a capacity of 39.7 pounds. Bottom line: a supremely user-friendly and good-looking bike storage solution, at a premium price.

Number of Bikes: 2

Weight Limit: 158.7 pounds

Mounting: Freestanding

Best Cheap Bike Wall Mount

Park Tool Storage Hook

Courtesy Park Tool Storage Hook avantlink.com $3.95 SHOP NOW

Indoor bike storage doesn’t have to be complicated. The simplest solution can be found at your local hardware store (or, in this case, on Amazon). It’s a standard rubber-coated hook that can be easily installed with nothing more than a drill, allowing you to hang your bike freely from the ceiling or against the support of a wall. The hooks come in different sizes, which means you can store road bikes, mountain bikes and everything in between — just be sure to buy the right size.

Number of Bikes: 1

Mounting: Wall or ceiling

Best Vertical Bike Wall Mount

Steadyrack Classic Bike Rack

Steadyrack Steadyrack Bike Rack amazon.com $89.99 $79.99 (11% off) SHOP NOW

There are plenty of wall racks that use a tray-like system to cradle your bike and keep it off the ground, but Steadyrack does it best. The wall-mounting storage rack uses two arms to hold a bike’s front wheel in place while the rear sits in a small clip to keep it from swinging. The Steadyrack can also be swung from side to side nearly 180 degrees, allowing you to stack multiple bikes against each other and maximize available space. When not in use, the arms fold up on themselves to create a less obtrusive profile.

Number of Bikes: 1

Weight Limit: 77 pounds

Mounting: Wall

Best Horizontal Bike Wall Mount

Ibera Horizontal Bike Wall Hanger

Courtesy Ibera Horizontal Bike Wall Mount Hanger amazon.com $38.49 SHOP NOW

The most straightforward and most affordable indoor bike storage solutions tend to position bikes vertically, not the Ibera Horizontal Wall Hanger, though, which identifies its distinction right in its name. It doesn't so immediately reveal that you can adjust its padded cradles independently to accommodate bikes with angled top tubes or that its main support telescopes make room for wide handlebars. This rack does require installation on concrete, masonry or a stud and can support bikes up to 39.6 pounds.

Number of Bikes: 1

Weight Limit: 39.6 pounds

Mounting: Wall



Best Indoor Bike Floor Stand

Saris The Boss Bike Stand

Saris Saris The Boss Bike Stand amazon.com $65.98 SHOP NOW

Wall mounts, hangers and racks have many benefits, but if you’re looking for a more straightforward option that prioritizes accessibility and doesn’t require installation, then a classic bike stand is a good choice. The Boss is small and conveniently portable. It grabs and holds a bike’s rear axle with a rubber-coated fork that keeps enough pressure on the bike to keep it from toppling over, all while preventing scratches to the rim or damage to the spokes. The Boss also folds up when you aren’t using it to tuck it out of sight.

Number of Bikes: 1

Mounting: Freestanding

Best Bike Storage Rack for Minimalists

Hornit CLUG Bike Clip

Hornit Hornit CLUG Bike Clip avantlink.com $19.95 SHOP NOW

The CLUG is as minimal as it gets — it’s nothing more than a simple, polycarbonate C-shaped clip that allows you to balance almost any bike against a wall, vertically or horizontally. It should be noted that the CLUG has specific size requirements and it’s not a hanger — make sure to buy the right size and install it correctly based on the bike you’re storing.

Number of Bikes: 1

Mounting: Freestanding

Most Stylish Bike Wall Mount

CB2 Wood Bike Storage

CB2 CB2 Wood Bike Storage cb2.com $49.95 SHOP NOW

Bike racks have a tendency to either blend into the wall or stick out like a sore thumb. This wood bike rack from CB2 is a simple space saver with room for your bike, plus storage for cycling gloves, a water bottle and snacks — anything you don’t want to forget before you head out for that early morning ride. The rack only works with bikes that have straight top tubes, but it holds up to 40 pounds, thanks to solid, sustainable acacia wood. (You can totally impress your design friends with that knowledge.)

Number of Bikes: 1

Weight Limit: 40 pounds

Mounting: Wall