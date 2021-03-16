It isn't uncommon for specialized companies (outdoor brands or otherwise) to break away from what they know to explore new product categories...but the ones that do usually don't have nearly a century-long history of making a particular type of gear. Danner does — its boot-making story goes back to 1937 — but it didn't let that stop it from making its first backpack here in 2021.

On the contrary, in fact. Danner applied the craftsmanship know-how attained during all those years of footwear creation to make a bag that, like its boots, is equally suited to adventurous and everyday living.

The Danner 26L Dayback boasts a docket of features including a large central compartment for clothing and gear, two small pockets for essentials, a pocket on its lid's exterior, a protective laptop sleeve and exterior pockets for a water bottle or other similar-sized items.

The pack opens and closes with the tried-and-true combo of a flip top and a cinched closure, which allows for additional flexibility when packing (meaning you can cram those last few extra layers on top. The lid secures with a metal G-hook affixed to a strap that you can crank down when you're carrying less, too.

Danner's designers complemented the bag's main body fabric of durable nylon with leather-reinforced panels that hearken to its many footwear predecessors while adding durability to key wear areas like the bottom. A line of red lash points running up the bag's face makes for one final feature detail, but also calls to mind the laces of Danner's classic hiking boots.

