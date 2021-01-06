This definitive guide to the best durable duffel bags for travel and adventure provides information on the 12 top duffels based on rigorous testing. In it, we break down each bag's key features, covering elements such as volume, durability, support, features, weight and more.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel
Patagonia patagonia.com
$139.00
SHOP NOW

Patagonia's Black Hole duffels have it all: durability, weather-resistance, removable backpack straps and a fair price. It's no wonder you see them at the gym, lashed to the backs of burros and everywhere between.

Courtesy

  • Backed by a lifetime guarantee
  • Available in lots of colors

  • Minimal on features compared to other duffels
Peak Design Travel Duffelpack
Peak Design Travel Duffelpack
Peak Design peakdesign.com
$220.00
SHOP NOW

If you're looking for a duffel with more features, look at Peak Design's Travel Duffelpack. With backpack straps and a hibbelt that tuck away behind magnetic panels and a volume that expands from 45 to 65 liters when needed, plus durable and weather-resistant materials, it's one of the most versatile bags available.

Courtesy

  • Small pockets for some interior organization
  • Opens wide for full access to contents

  • Expensive
Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Duffel
Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler Duffel
Eagle Creek eaglecreek.com
$109.00
SHOP NOW

More affordable duffels exist, but none that are made of durable, weather-resistant fabrics and padding that protects contents and come with a full suite of features that you'd expect from bags costing twice as much.

Courtesy

  • Separate compartments and a divider for organization
  • Packs down into a small pocket for storage

  • Only available in a few sizes

More Great Travel Duffels

    Features have gotten out of hand. No matter what the product is — be it as simple as a knife or as complex as a camera — we’ve come to expect that it’s jammed with as many bells and whistles (sometimes literally) as possible. Outdoor products are among the most egregious culprits here, fooling would-be adventurers into thinking that they simply cannot embark on a trip without bringing the multifunctional-jacket-pant-parachute-vest complete with eighteen camp-stove-dongle-ready removable pocket pouches (and it packs into its own hood!). It’s maddening.

    Thankfully, the duffel has remained immune to the feature-packing epidemic. The design hasn’t deviated too far from the canvas sacks travelers used to throw over their shoulders before heading off to lands unknown. Improvements like weatherproof zippers and padded backpack straps are utilitarian, not gimmicky. Materials technology has made duffels all but bomb-proof, which is ideal for poor-weather adventures, but canvas has not been forgotten. Oftentimes the only feature is an interior pocket. And that’s the way it should be. You already have enough stuff to bring with you; you shouldn’t have to worry about the bag that carries it all.

    These duffels run the gamut of sizes and materials, but one thing is uniform in every case: resiliency is favored over contrivance. These are bags capable of withstanding countless well-planned weekends to a favorite hideaway, as well as expeditions to corners of the map that still contain question marks.

    Patagonia Black Hole Duffel

    a blue duffel bag
    Courtesy

    Best Overall

    Patagonia hit the nail on the head with the name of its line of heavy-duty carry-alls: Black Hole. That's what a duffel should be — a bottomless pit into which you can toss anything and everything you might need for a day at the crag or an entire week in the opposite hemisphere. The bag's D-shaped zipper opening makes it easier to see all of what's inside than end-to-end designs, and the lid includes a large mesh pocket for stashing odds and ends you don't want to dig for.

    To that end, there's another small essentials pocket that you can access from inside or out. Daisy chains and removable backpack straps count for the rest of the bag's features, but it's the durability of Patagonia's Black Hole fabric, which it makes using a water-repellant, TPU-laminated 100-percent recycled polyester ripstop, that makes this duffel great for any imaginable itinerary.

    Available Volumes: 40L, 55L, 70L, 100L
    Weight: 2 lbs 9.09 oz (55L)

    Price: $129+

    SHOP NOW

    Peak Design Travel Duffelpack

    a black duffel bag
    Courtesy

    Best Full-Featured Duffel

    The main element that sets Peak Design's Duffelpack apart from the rest is its opening. Its zipper is straight instead of D-shaped, but because it's extra-long and complimented by internal aluminum stays that help it open fully. But thoughtful design is present in every element of this bag: its backpack and waist straps tuck neatly behind magnetic flaps, its 600-denier fabric is waterproof but doesn't necessarily look like it, and an extra zipper can expand its volume from 45 to 65 liters. It integrates perfectly with Peak Design's packing cubes — which Gear Patrol highly recommends — and is one of the most comfortable duffels we've tested.

    Available Volumes: flexible 45-65L
    Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz

    Price: $220

    SHOP NOW

    Eagle Creek Cargo Hauler

    a maroon duffel
    Courtesy

    Best Affordable Duffel

    Perhaps $109 isn't your idea of "budget-friendly." There are cheaper duffels available, but none that are water-repellent, super-durable or have features like stow-away backpack straps or a padded bottom. Eagle Creek didn't stop there, though. It gave this duffel an internal removable divider and end pockets — one of which you can pack the whole bag into — for gear organization. Compared to the other bags on this list, the Cargo Hauler is cheaper, but that doesn't mean it's any less rich in features.

    Available Volumes: 40L, 60L
    Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz (60L)

    Price: $99+

    SHOP NOW

    Black Diamond StoneHauler

    a gray duffel bag
    Courtesy

    Best Alternative to Our Top Pick

    It's easy to compare the StoneHauler Duffel to Patagonia's Black Hole. The bags share features like backpack straps and a perimeter of lash loops, as well as a D-shaped opening. There are, however, a few key differences. First is a padding layer that adds to the StoneHauler's durability and comfort when holding pointy gear (like climbing equipment). The second is an internal compression system that prevents contents from moving around. But the most notable feature is something Black Diamond calls DirtBag Internal Storage, which refers to a sack with a cinch closure that's integrated into its interior. It's perfect for keeping dirty hiking boots or laundry away from clean items, and you can smush it to the side when you don't need it.

    Available Volumes: 30L, 45L, 60L, 90L, 120L
    Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz

    Price: $160+

    SHOP NOW

    Yeti Panga

    The-10-Best-Rugged-Travel-Duffels-of-2018-gear-patrol-Yeti-Panga

    Best Waterproof Duffel

    Drawing on the success of its soft-sided coolers, Yeti stripped out the insulation and used the thick, laminated nylon skin to create a highly puncture- and abrasion-resistant duffel called the Panga. Like many Yeti products, what appears run-of-the-mill is actually innovation genius. The Panga has easily removable backpack straps, lash points on all sides and haul handles on either end. Speaking of those ends, they’re sturdy enough to keep this bag standing upright, and the bottom is padded with EVA foam, similar to the stuff in running shoes, to keep things protected when you decide to give the bag a toss. The Panga is also fully submersible thanks to a TIZIP airtight zipper (it's super-tough, don't let your sweater get caught in it). One way to test it? Close it up when the bag is empty and stand on it — not even a gasp will escape.

    Available Volumes: 50L, 75L, 100L
    Weight: 5 lbs 3 oz (50L)

    Price: $300+

    SHOP NOW

    Thule Chasm Wheeled Duffel

    a black duffel bag on wheels
    Courtesy

    Best Durable Duffel with Wheels

    Even backpack straps can't make carrying the biggest bags comfortable, and that's when wheels come in. Thule's are oversized to roll over rough terrain and have a sturdy telescoping handle to keep them going. The bag itself opens like other duffels on this list: wide, thanks to a D-shaped zipper, so you can easily access everything inside its cavernous 110-liter compartment. For essentials, its lid has two zippered mesh pockets, and there's a small exterior pocket too. A laminated weather-resistant fabric protects everything, and Thule included a molded polycarbonate shell on the bottom.

    Available Volumes: 110L
    Weight: 12 lbs 3 oz

    Price: $330

    SHOP NOW

    Related Stories
    The 9 Best Packing Cubes for All Trips
    The Best Hiking Boots of 2021

    Matador Seg42

    a black duffel with lots of zippers
    Courtesy

    Best Duffel for Organization

    Instead of the single large opening that defines most duffels, Matador's Seg42 has six. Five of them are on its lid, each opening into separate variably sized compartments that call to mind packing cubes that add up to the bag's 42-liter capacity. When such organization isn't necessary, these tuck away behind a zippered panel, leaving the Seg42's full volume available as a sixth option for dump-it-all-in packing. Alternatively, you can use a few of those pockets and collapse the others, making it easy to separate clean stuff from dirty stuff.

    The Seg42 also has backpack straps that tuck away when you don't need them, two end pockets for small items and a separate zippered laptop pocket. All are protected by durable and water-repellent ripstop fabric.

    Available Volumes: 30L, 42L
    Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz (42L)

    Price: $190

    SHOP NOW

    SDR Traveller D3 Traveller

    The-10-Best-Rugged-Travel-Duffels-of-2018-gear-patrol-SDR-Traveller-D3-Traveller

    Best Discreet Duffel

    The D3 Traveller is made to take a beating and go unnoticed. Why? Because when you're traveling across borders where officers are more likely to request a bribe than a visa application, discretion is as important as durability. To the untrained eye, there's nothing special about the unbranded black carry-all, but that's the point. The bag is made from two layers of ultra-strong Dyneema composite fabric, allowing it to maintain a slackened look even when packed full. The D3's detailing is in the same vein; the shoulder strap slider is machined from solid aircraft-grade aluminum, YKK zips are reinforced with water-resistant Uretrek. And, just to underline the brand's thesis, the D3's zipper pulls are accented with river stones from the Pamir Mountains, a vast and remote range located in a region where borders and laws are less tangible.

    Of course, $745 is remarkably pricey for a duffel. If you're looking for something similar but cheaper, Hyperlite Mountain Gear's Approach Bag comes in a similar volume (33.5 liters) and is also made of Dyneema composite fabric for $159.

    Available Volumes: 39L
    Weight: 1 lb 2 oz

    Price: $745

    SHOP NOW

    Mystery Ranch Mission Duffel

    The-10-Best-Rugged-Travel-Duffels-of-2018-gear-patrol-Mystery-Ranch-Mission-Duffel

    Best Backpack Carry System

    The Mission Duffel sits firmly in between backpack and duffel. As such, its shoulder straps aren’t an afterthought but a fully fleshed-out component that draws on the brand’s success with everyday and expedition packs. The straps are padded for comfort and equipped with a sternum harness. They also stow away neatly into a flap on the bottom of the bag. In addition to that, the Mission contains a main compartment that feels bigger than it looks and is home to multiple mesh organizing pockets. Like the Base Camp duffel, the Mission offers a separate section at one end for wet, dirty, or bulky items.

    Available Volumes: 40L, 55L, 90L
    Weight: 4 lbs 3 oz (55L)

    Price: $150+

    SHOP NOW

    Ortlieb Atrack

    Ortlieb-Atrack-Gear-Patrol

    Best Adventure Duffel

    Of all the strap-equipped bags on this list, Ortlieb’s Atrack is the only one that’s a backpack first. Ortlieb previously made waterproof and rugged duffels with backpack straps on them, and it pulled many of those features over to the Atrack — including a tear-resistant fabric and an impregnable TIZIP zipper — which is designed less for hauling huge loads than for facilitating lots of different adventures. Its pack straps are padded, and they have an accompanying hipbelt. Plus, it uses a simple modular strap system that allows for the carrying of skis, snowboards, snowshoes, trekking poles, helmets and whatever else you might think to strap to it.

    Available Volumes: 25L, 35L, 45L
    Weight: 3 lbs 2.4 oz (25L)

    Price: $265+

    SHOP NOW

    Fjällräven Duffel No.6

    The-10-Best-Rugged-Travel-Duffels-of-2018-gear-patrol-Fjallraven-Duffel-No-6

    Best Canvas Duffel

    Fjällräven’s Duffel No.6 looks a lot like the standard-issue bag you might find hanging on the wall at a military surplus store. It’s not. The Swedish outdoor brand started with its proprietary G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco fabric, a canvas-like blend of recycled polyester and organic cotton that’s incredibly tough, windproof and water-resistant (especially after treatment with Greenland Wax ($10)). Then the bottom was reinforced with padded waterproof, PU-coated, polyamide fabric, and double handles were added at the ends along with stowaway backpack straps on top. There’s also a nice padded top panel, to cushion your back from the bag’s contents when you’re carrying it backpack-style.

    Available Volumes: 70L, 110L
    Weight: 3 lbs 5 oz (70L)

    Price: $225 $143

    SHOP NOW

    Hyperlite Mountain Gear Duffel Bag

    The-10-Best-Rugged-Travel-Duffels-of-2018-gear-patrol-Hyperlite-Mountain-Gear-Dyneema-Duffel

    Best Ultralight Bag for Big Loads

    To say that Hyperlite Mountain Gear’s Dyneema Duffel is massive and indestructible borders on understatement. The narrow profile was designed specifically for harmonious integration with the Paris Expedition Sled, commonly used during longer trips to the world’s unreachable peaks. The primary material is right in the name. Dyneema, when taken at its strength-to-weight ratio, is the strongest fiber in the world — stronger than steel and Kevlar. It’s also waterproof and UV resistant. You could say the Dyneema Duffel is ultra-everything: ultralight, ultra large, ultra durable, ultra minimal.

    Available Volumes: 140L
    Weight: 2 lbs 10 oz

    Price: $525

    SHOP NOW

    Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

    Herman Miller Sayl Chair
    Herman Miller Sayl Chair
    $463 $545

    $82 OFF (15%)

    Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually-striking and a great value. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

    Our Place Always Pan
    Our Place Always Pan
    $116 $145

    $29 OFF W/ CODE BYE2020 (20%)

    The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

    READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

    L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8"
    L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8"
    $118 $135

    $17 OFF (15%)

    Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER BOOTS OF 2020

    TRX Original - Strong System
    TRX Original - Strong System
    $120 $150

    $30 OFF (20%)

    Get fit in 2021 with the ultimate home gym system. TRX workouts are as short as 15 minutes and can be done just about anywhere. 

    READ MORE ABOUT TRX

    Steelcase Gesture Chair
    Steelcase Gesture Chair
    $842 $961

    $119 OFF (12%)

    This chair changed the game when it comes to doing office furniture right, marking a shift from stuffy, stiff pieces to comfortable furniture a human would actually want to use. 

    READ MORE ABOUT THE STEELCASE GESTURE

    2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
    2019 Casper Hybrid Mattress
    $837 $1,195

    $358 OFF (30%)

    Casper is letting go of the last of its 2019 stock for a huge discount right now, so if you've been eyeballing a Casper but have been priced out so far, now might be the time to make the purchase.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES TO BUY ONLINE 

    Yeti Rambler Lowball - 10 fl. oz.
    Yeti Rambler Lowball - 10 fl. oz.
    $15 $20

    $5 OFF (25%)

    Double-walled vacuum-insulation and clean good looks make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.

    READ OUR TRAVEL MUG GUIDE

    Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
    Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
    $25 $35

    $10 OFF (29%)

    The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS OF 2021

    Jabra Elite 85t
    Jabra Elite 85t
    $199 $230

    $31 OFF (13%)

    The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

    READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

    Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
    Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
    $112 $160

    $48 OFF (30%)

    Snag an incredible cashmere sweater without  breaking the bank with this handsome option from Wills.

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CASHMERE SWEATERS

    Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
    Seiko 5 Automatic Watch
    Seiko amazon.com
    $242 $350

    $109 OFF (31%)

    Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000

    ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
    ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
    $14 $30

    $16 OFF (53%)

    Never cook to the wrong temperature again with this smart thermometer. This is a must-have for cooking meat on the grill or in the kitchen. 

    READ OUR TOP GRILLING ADVICE

    Asics Runners Mask
    Asics Runners Mask
    $28 $40

    $12 OFF (30%)

    Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

    Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
    Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
    gearpatrol.me
    $30 $50

    $20 OFF (40%)

    Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

    Hydrow Rowing Machine
    Hydrow Rowing Machine
    $1,995 $2,245

    $250 OFF (11%)

    If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

    J.Crew 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant
    J.Crew 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant
    $20 $98

    $78 OFF w/ code BIGGER (80%)

    J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors. 

    READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

    GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
    GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
    $14 $22

    $8 OFF (35%)

    It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR GEAR OF 2020

    Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
    Q Timex Reissue Falcon Eye 38mm
    $149 $179

    $30 OFF (16%)

    With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.

    READ MORE ABOUT THE Q TIMEX MODELS

    Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
    Le Creuset Signature 5 1/2 Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron French/Dutch Oven
    $360 $438

    $78 OFF (17%)

    Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this French/Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space. 

    READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

    Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
    Herman Miller Eames Molded Plastic Side Chair
    $506 $595

    $89 OFF (15%)

    Fit for any room in the house, this durable version of the classic Eames Shell Chair adds class and modern styling to any living space. 

    READ MORE ABOUT THE EAMES MOLDED CHAIR

    Proof Stealth Down Popover
    Proof Stealth Down Popover
    $132 $188

    $56 OFF (30%)

    Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

    Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
    Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet
    $15 $27

    $12 OFF (44%)

    Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

    Branch Ergonomic Chair
    Branch Ergonomic Chair
    $289 $349

    $60 OFF (17%)

    Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office, it may be time to invest in a nice chair for the home office. 

    READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

    Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
    Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
    $55 $98

    $43 OFF (44%)

    The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

    READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST JACKETS COMING IN 2021

    TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
    TriggerPoint GRID 13" Foam Roller
    $26 $35

    $9 OFF (26%)

    Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. We love this roller for its straight forward design and solid price.  

    READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS OF 2020

    Coway Airmega 400
    Coway Airmega 400
    $519 $749

    $230 OFF (31%)

    This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers. 

    READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

    Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
    Everyday Essentials Wide Grip 3-Piece Kettlebell Set
    $65 $80

    $15 OFF (19%)

    At the beginning of the pandemic, kettlebells were sold out everywhere. They're finally back — for now. Join the fitness craze with this set for your home gym.

    READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME FITNESS GIFTS

    Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
    Casio G-Shock Quartz Watch
    $94 $140

    $46 OFF (33%)

    A classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you, and beloved darling of watch nerds of all types.

    READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

    Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
    Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
    $245 $350

    $105 OFF (30%)

    Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time. 

    READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS 

    Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
    Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next
    $169 $255

    $86 OFF (34%)

    Sometimes you just want a strong cup of coffee without pulling out the scale and heating up the kettle for the perfect pour-over.

    READ MORE ABOUT SINGLE CUP COFFEE MAKERS