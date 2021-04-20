The Best New Outdoor Gear That Came out in April

Since when was it April? Since when was it the end of April? And will April end already? We're ready for summer \u2014 and we're not the only ones in a rush to get through spring's dreariest month. Alaska's Muldrow Glacier, which descends from the north flank of Denali and is sometimes climbers' chosen route to the summit, has upped its pace one hundred fold , to as much as 90 feet per day. Even as the Muldrow \u2014 and the scientists hurrying to figure out what its recent behavior might mean and how climate change comes into play \u2014 make moves, so do outdoor gear makers. They're sprinting to unveil loads of new gear ahead of summer, and you'll find the brands and items leading the pack below. Presented by Cannondale Spring has sprung, and the last place you want to spend time is in the car or on public transport. Looking for the best way to level-up your commute and enjoy every minute of it? Look no further than the Adventure Neo 3 EQ from Cannondale. With an intuitive dashboard for controlling the "e" bits, a step-through frame for easy on and off of the bike and a suspension fork for when things get a bit rowdy, there are few things the Adventure Neo 3 EQ can't tackle. Plus, it's ideal for city living with a kickstand, racks for carrying everything you could need and fenders to keep you clean. And if you're worried about running out of juice, don't be. The Adventure Neo 3 EQ can go for 65 miles on a single charge, so you can spend all day out on the bike and not feel it the next day. Whether you're headed into the office, doing your weekly grocery shopping or meeting friends at the park, this bike has you covered. Best of all, Cannondale is giving you the chance to win one of your own. Enter for a chance to win below. LEARN MORE Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Collection Hydro Flask recently brought its stainless steel and vacuum insulation knowhow to a new line of kitchenware for outdoor eating. The collection includes bowls, plates, flatware, serving bowls, serving utensils and a tumbler. The brand also got busy updating its soft-sided coolers , and the results are fantastic. Price: $20+ SHOP NOW Hoka One One x Cotopaxi That two brands so well known for their bright and often unconventional colors would get together was probably inevitable, but we dig it anyway. The collab includes a lightweight backpack and a pair of trail running shoes. Price: $65+ SHOP NOW Patagonia Altvia Pack 28L Patagonia's spring gear drop includes a new hiking backpack available in volumes appropriate for quick day trips or even a weekend overnight. The 28-liter bag might be the Goldilocks of the bunch, with an uncluttered main compartment, an exterior sleeve pocket, integrated rain cover and lots more. Price: $99+ SHOP NOW Nalgene Sustain Water Bottle It's the same iconic water bottle, now made with 50 percent recycled material. In addition to the eco-benefit, the new bottles are available in some of Nalgene's best colors to date. Price: $15 SHOP NOW Merrell Moab Speed Merrell used its tried-and-true Moab hiking boot as a base for two new models. The Moab Speed is a lightweight hiking shoe that promises the same comfort and ground grip as its predecessor in a low-profile package. Merrell also made an even lighter version for trail running called the Moab Flight . Both are available with or without Gore-Tex waterproofing. Price: $120 SHOP NOW Evergoods Mountain Hip Pack Evergoods doesn't release new bag designs often, but it's always worth taking a look when that happens. The new one is its smallest yet \u2014 a 3.5-liter hip pack that pulls double duty as a sling. Its versatile feature set includes a main compartment filled with low-profile organizing slots and a hidden sleeve for stuffing extra layers on the fly. Price: $119 SHOP NOW Snow Peak x Toned Trout Wading Shorts You don't have to spend your weekends standing in streams to appreciate this collaboration between Snow Peak and the Japanese fly fishing outfitter Toned Trout. Price: $190 SHOP NOW Adidas Terrex Speed Ultra Adidas tapped trail runner and former British army captain Tom Evans to help create its latest ultra-distance trail running shoe. The design mixes the same Boost midsole foam found in many of the brand's road running shoes with another type called Lightstike that keeps the overall build nimble enough to log many long miles. Price: $160 SHOP NOW Salomon XT-6 Salomon's classic trail runner's fanbase includes those who don't spend much time on trails. Now it's available in an exclusive new color at Huckberry, but it ain't cheap. Price: $220 SHOP NOW Smartwool Performance Hike Smartwool recently revamped its premium hiking sock line to include more recycled nylon in a weave that pills less and has updated mesh zones for better pressure control and breathability. Oh, and some awesome new patterns, too. Price: $21+ SHOP NOW Vasque Satoru Moc Vasque makes some of the best-loved hiking boots you'll find on the trail. This pair is what you leave in the car for when you get back and need to give your sore toes a breather while you make your way to the bar. Price: $100 SHOP NOW