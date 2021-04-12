On the Internets, Hydro Flask is known virally for its colorful, insulated water bottles. But that temperature-regulating know-how also drips into its small collection of coolers — coolers which, as it turns out, the brand has just revamped in time for summer.

Unlike those drinking vessels, Hydro Flask's coolers are all soft-sided, but they follow the bottles' their example by emphasizing playful style as much as ice-maintaining performance. They come in bright colors (subtler options are available too) and are highly portable — one is a backpack, and another is a tote that's available in two sizes. The coolers are highly durable thanks to a 600-denier shell, but the vibe is less expedition and more day trip. (It fits, then, that the refreshed line is called "Day Escape.")

The older iteration of Hydro Flask's cooler backpack earned a spot on Gear Patrol's list of the best coolers available. The new Day Escape version maintains many of its key features: comfortable backpack straps, a stretchy external mesh pocket, a food-grade, FDA-approved liner. The most significant departure is the lid, which is now wider, has a handle on either side that's convenient for tandem hauling and lashing, and opens from the top instead of the old flip-open construction. There's also a new toothless waterproof zipper that's noticeably easier to open than the old one. (All of these changes are present in the totes, too.)

Hydro Flask also released a new Outdoor Kitchen collection that includes insulated plates, bowls, serving bowls and tumblers, plus utensils.

Price: $150-$200

