Today's Top Stories
1
How Much Tech Is Too Much Tech?
2
These Slip-On Vans Are Perfect for Summer
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Looking for a Luxury Watch? Start Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Hydro Flask Just Dropped an Awesome Soft Cooler Backpack (Plus a Ton More)

New coolers and outdoor kitchen gear will make Hydro Flask a campsite staple this summer.

By Tanner Bowden
people outside pulling cans out of a cooler
Hydro Flask

On the Internets, Hydro Flask is known virally for its colorful, insulated water bottles. But that temperature-regulating know-how also drips into its small collection of coolers — coolers which, as it turns out, the brand has just revamped in time for summer.

Related Stories
The 10 Best Coolers of 2021
The Best Hiking Shoes of 2021

Unlike those drinking vessels, Hydro Flask's coolers are all soft-sided, but they follow the bottles' their example by emphasizing playful style as much as ice-maintaining performance. They come in bright colors (subtler options are available too) and are highly portable — one is a backpack, and another is a tote that's available in two sizes. The coolers are highly durable thanks to a 600-denier shell, but the vibe is less expedition and more day trip. (It fits, then, that the refreshed line is called "Day Escape.")

a light blue cooler backpack
Hydro Flask 20 L Day Escape Soft Cooler Pack, $200
Hydro Flask
a dark blue soft cooler tote
Hydro Flask 26 L Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote, $180
Hydro Flask

The older iteration of Hydro Flask's cooler backpack earned a spot on Gear Patrol's list of the best coolers available. The new Day Escape version maintains many of its key features: comfortable backpack straps, a stretchy external mesh pocket, a food-grade, FDA-approved liner. The most significant departure is the lid, which is now wider, has a handle on either side that's convenient for tandem hauling and lashing, and opens from the top instead of the old flip-open construction. There's also a new toothless waterproof zipper that's noticeably easier to open than the old one. (All of these changes are present in the totes, too.)

Hydro Flask also released a new Outdoor Kitchen collection that includes insulated plates, bowls, serving bowls and tumblers, plus utensils.

Price: $150-$200

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Camping
The 10 Best Rain Jackets of 2021
Score this Classic Camp Stove at a Deep Discount
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 Dead Outdoor Gear Brands That You Should Know
This Crowdfunded Jacket Is Surprisingly Snazzy
Your Patagonia Fleece Pocket Has a Secret Feature
The 10 Best Coolers of 2021
9 Awesome Items from Patagonia's Big Spring Drop
One of the Best Cooler Backpacks Is on Sale
21 New Pieces of Outdoor Gear to Start Your Spring
The Best Water Bottles of 2021