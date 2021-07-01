One of The James Brand's Boldest Knives Just Got a New Look

From the jump, we've been big fans of The James Brand's limited forays into the fixed-blade space. Long celebrated for its smart collection of folding pocket knives and EDC paraphernalia, the brand released its first fixed blade two years ago — and we promptly named the 7.8-inch Hell Gap one of the best outdoor products of 2019.

The James Brand followed that outdoor chef's dream up the following year with an even bigger knife, the 10-inch Hell's Canyon. In addition to the entire knife being longer, the blade itself is noticeably more substantial than the Hell Gap's, a whopping 5.4 inches versus 3.8. Created with input from Top Chef Masters winner Chris Cosentino, it's sharp and sturdy enough to slice and dice pretty much any food you encounter around the campsite — and look damn good doing it.

Now, as the title of this story indicates, that larger-than-life knife is getting a noteworthy new look, courtesy of Huckberry. Offered exclusively through the beloved retailer is a special edition featuring a Rosewood handle. For those who embrace more rustic aesthetics when heading into the backcountry, this treatment represents a seamless fit.

Courtesy

Even with the revamp, the knife retains its best original quality too: Crucible s35vn blade steel boasting excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance. It also comes with a lanyard and a molded Kydex sheath, because a knife this special deserves the utmost respect and care.

Price: $295

