This Bonkers New e-Bike Is Truly One of a Kind

There's only one custom-made Mosh/Chopper from Harley spinoff Serial 1, and it's up for auction now.

By Steve Mazzucchi
mosh chopper
jim moy

The best e-bikes feature a fusion of form and function that enables you to effortlessly zip around town and not look like a dork in the process. But why stop there when you can do it style? That’s the question tackled with enthusiasm by Harley-Davidson spinoff Serial 1, which just unveiled its first single-edition custom e-bike, the Mosh/Chopper, rolling out at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with an eye-popping ’60s wheelie bike aesthetic.

Part of the Serial 1’s new 1-OFF series, the Mosh/Chopper goes up for auction today and closes at 5 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, August 10th, with just one lucky bidder getting to ride it off into the sunset, presumably with the Easy Rider soundtrack playing in their head.

Brought to life by chopper builders Warren Heir, Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR’s Fabrication and Welding, the eBike boasts all the winning features of the standard MOSH/CTY, including the maintenance-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, powerful Brose mid-mount motor and integrated lighting.

mosh chopper
jim moy

But it also rocks a swooping banana seat, high-rise handlebar, hand pinstriping and lettering and a throwback “Street Freak” paint job: silver micro-flake basecoat covered in House of Kolor Oriental Blue Kandy.

If you still find yourself asking why, you may be missing the point, but relax, Serial 1 brand director Aaron Frank can explain. “For decades, people have been modifying their motorcycles to reflect their unique style and taste,” he says. “The 1-OFF Series applies this same spirit of individualization and personalization to eBikes.”

mosh chopper
jim moy

Serial 1 plans to release a new, run-of-one custom eBike model for auction a few times a year. We imagine they’ll look nothing like this one, which itself looks a helluva lot different from your average e-bike, no?

LEARN MORE

