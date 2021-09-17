The 5 New Down Jackets We Can't Wait to Wear

Down has been tied inexorably to the pursuit of adventure for generations. And in more recent times, relegated to the pursuit of a good cup of coffee or a simple walk around the block. Down's popularity continues to rise, and for good reason — it's hard to beat its insulating powers and coziness. Gone are the bulky, lo-fi models of generations past. The modern down jacket works anywhere from everyday wear to adventures in the backcountry.

If down has one kryptonite, it's moisture. The jackets of today have taken this into consideration, and most down options that you'll find on the market have chemical treatments (the most common being DWR) that repel liquid and keep you safe and dry. If you're still concerned about moisture, considering laying with a lightweight shell for extra protection.

We know it's still warm out, but there's no better time to double-down on down. September saw some exciting drops, and we couldn't wait to share with you. Check out these five new down jackets we can't wait to wear this fall.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Oversized Jacket

Courtesy

The most wallet-friendly of the lot, the Uniqlo x White Mountaineering collab collection has quite a few options we think you’ll like, but our favorite was the Ultra Light Down Oversized Jacket. Featuring a unique baffle pattern, the easy-layering jacket comes in three colorways. At just under $90, it’s a high-low mix you won’t want to miss.

Price: $90

LEARN MORE

Norse Projects Nunk Down Gore-Tex

Courtesy

Taking inspiration from the clean lines of 60s mountain parkas, the Nunk Down Jacket features four oversized front pockets, playing on utilitarian features while infusing some throwback style into a modern garment.

The Nunk may look old-school, but its features are decidedly modern. 90/10 EU Standard Certified Goose Down insulates and protects against the cold. The Gore-Tex membrane, bonded to an ultralight fabric and finished with a DWR treatment, will keep moisture at bay, and waterproof seams round out the dryness capabilities.

Price: $1,100

SHOP NOW

Arc'teryx Agrium Hoody

Courtesy

Arc’teryx released the Agrium Hoody this week, and it’s nearly sold out, so if you want one, now is the time to buy. Standout features in their top-of-the-line hoody include Dope Dye, which reduces CO2 emissions and enhances color retention, as well as a combo of RDS-certified 850 fill European white goose down with bluesign® approved synthetic insulation. It’s packable, sustainable, and lightweight.

Price: $400

SHOP NOW

Cotopaxi Solazo Down Jacket

Courtesy

An update rather than a new release, the Solazo has been part of Cotopaxi’s core offerings for a while now. For the casual down wearer, this is your jacket for grabbing coffee, running errands, and hitting the trail on the weekends. Features include four unique colorways, responsibly-sourced RDS-certified down, and a durable ripstop shell with DWR finish. Bring back the retro vibes this fall with this cozy number.

Price: $200

SHOP NOW

TNF Summit Advanced Mountain Kit L3 Pullover Hoodie

Courtesy

We saved the most advanced for last. As part of The North Face’s Advanced Mountain Kit, the L3 Pullover Hoodie pairs TNF’s proprietary 50/50 Down technology with their loftiest 1000-fill ProDown insulation. Stretch-knit cuffs seal in warmth, the adjustable and reflective hem cinch-cord allows for greater adjustment, and it comes with a special-edition FUTURELIGHT stuffsack.

Price: $650

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io