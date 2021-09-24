Fall 21 is officially here, and we're seeing brands respond accordingly, releasing new collections (almost) faster than we can keep track of.

Water repellent finishes, recycled materials and responsible manufacturing are par for the course these days, and brands are continuing to lean in, and innovate. After carefully scanning the depths of the internet, we've found a couple common themes for this season's outdoor apparel: think classic products refreshed with earth-toned colorways, technical details in nostalgic packages and pared-down products that pack a punch.

Whether you're car camping, cruising around town or out in the backcountry, this fall, there's something new for you. Upgrade your fall wardrobe with seven of our favorite picks.

Ten Thousand Session Pant

Ten Thousand

If you're a "just the essentials" kind of runner, the Session Pants are built for you. Four way stretch, a permanent silver ion treatment (built to withstand odor) and laser-cut perforation and ventilation zones are all wrapped into one subtle package. Stripped down to the basics, this lightweight and breathable layer provides warmth, without weight.

Price: $98

Icebreaker Merino Quantam III Long Sleeve Zip Hoody

Icebreaker

This isn't just any old hoody. Known for their minimalist aesthetic and superior warmth protection, the newest long sleeve from Icebreaker keeps with tradition. A slim fit, combined with temperature-regulating merino wool and rounded out with details like offset shoulder seams (to prevent friction) and thumb loops (to keep things in place), this humble hoody is ideal as a midlayer on colder days, or on its own for milder winter temps.

Price: $200

Jack Wolfskin DNA Tundra JKT

Jack Wolfskin

Iconic 90s styling, with Polartec upgrades. The Tundra DNA Jacket combines an iconic colorblock look, with upgraded features, including thermal Polartec. Stuffed with RDS-certified duck down, and covered in a shell made from two Stormlock fabrics, this jacket is both practical and protective.

Price: $194.38

Vuori Morrow Sherpa Jacket

Vuori

Sleek style, performance details and recycled materials come together in this cozy fleece jacket. The Morrow's shell is made from 100-percent recycled polyester, and features coated, woven overlays and patches to reinforce and protect the areas that receive the most wear and tear. Available in Dark Oregano and Ink colorways, Vuori's new performance fleece will be a staple this fall.

Price: $158

Alo Cargo Venture Pant

Alo Yoga

Activwear giant Alo is back at it again this fall, releasing their new Cargo Venture Pant right in time for dropping temps. This function-forward basic is anything but, with a water repellent finish, interior drawcords, bungee detail at the hem for custom cinching and the classic Alo look that's hard to beat. Trust us, this isn't your dad's cargo pant.

Price: $148

Patagonia Nano-Air Hoody, Polarising Collection

Patagonia

This Patagonia classic is now available as part of its new fall collection, Polarising, which has “colors and prints inspired by the fragile ecosystem of the Arctic seas”. Seen here in Abalone Blue, the Nano Air Hoody received a color refresh for fall, while maintaining all of its key tech specs, including proprietary Fullrange polyester insulation, as well as a PFC-free DWR finish.

Price: $299

Prana South Lake Pant

prAna

An everyday pant that is anything but ordinary, the South Lake Pant is a modern take on workwear, with details including extra stretch for range of movement and a tapered fit for lifestyle points. And since it's made from 98-percent organic cotton, you can feel good wearing it. Available in Sorrel and Charcoal colorways.

Price: $89

