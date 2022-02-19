While most of us are still stuck in the depths of winter with spring on the brain, apparel brands are two steps ahead of us, already looking toward the end of 2022. Whether you're a planner or simply a gear enthusiast, checking out what brands have in store (and crafting your shopping list ahead of time) is a special kind of treat.

The lastest contender to reveal their plans for the end of 2022: Patagonia. The outdoor juggernaut has just released an extensive Fall / Winter '22 collection, including new and revamped items in snow, hike, mountain bike, fishing, workwear and more that set records for industry firsts, as well as increased function.

Notable standouts include the Storm Shift Jacket ($479) and Pants ($379) — the first-ever fully PFC-free Gore-Tex snow kit made with a 100-percent recycled face fabric — as well as the insulated Down Sweater ($279) and Micro Puff Hoody ($329) and Jacket ($279), all of which have seen significant redesigns and improvements.

The Storm Shift Jacket features waterproof front pocket zippers and a body-mapped jacquard fleece liner. Courtesy The Powder Town Bibs are now PFC-free, without sacrificing performance. Courtesy

Other significant items in the FW 22 release include the redesigned Black Hole MLC ($239), and the Black Hole Rod Case. Patagonia is making moves toward crafting recycled TPU packs — a first for the industry. Bags to get the recycled TPU treatment include the Black Hole Rod Case and the Black Hole MLC, as well as the Mini MLC and the MLC Cube.

The Black Hole Rod Case weighs just over five pounds, and fits a selection of fishing gear and apparel. Courtesy

Similar to other outdoor pursuits, fishing increased in popularity during the pandemic, and brands are responding with new and revamped fishing gear that addresses the needs of anglers. The Black Hole Rod Case is assembled with 100-percent fabrics, webbings, bindings and coatings, and features movable interior dividers, which allow you to customize the case to your kit or trip. The large external pockets and exterior back-panel grab handle allow for easy pack and carry. The Rod Case retails for $239, and will be available this fall.

The Black Hole MLC has been overhauled to include 100 percent recycled materials, while still maintaining carryon dimensions. Courtesy

Along with an assembly of new gear, Patagonia has also developed the new Patagonia Warmth Index, a 1-10 scale of the relative warmth of Patagonia jackets and vests, calculated by extensively testing materials in its lab and measuring the fabric materials, insulation, construction and silhouette.

What is the purpose of the Warmth Index, you ask? It makes it easier and simpler to compare Patagonia's garments to each other, answering the question of which item is warmer? The higher the score, the warmer the garment. Patagonia hopes that warmth will start to be considered like weight or price; it's another metric by which consumers can pick the perfect item for their pursuits.

If you like what you see here, keep an eye out for the rest of Patagonia's FW 22 collection, which will be released later this year.

