Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Make Cleaning Easier with These Dyson Products
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Osprey's New, Super-Innovative Pack Is Revolutionary, Thanks to 3–D Carbon Printing

Osprey is the first pack manufacturer to use the carbon printing technology.

By Hayley Helms
unltd antigravity backpack photographs by joe shuttergeldingadalir volcano, reykjavik, iceland
Joe Shutter

Sometimes, it takes a dream and a chance to deliver innovation and invention. In the spirit of pushing the boundaries, Osprey — one of the leading packs brands in the outdoors market — has just released its most tech-forward pack to date, two years in the making: the Osprey UNLTD.

Related Stories
14 Tougher-Than-Hell Military-Inspired Backpacks
The 12 Best Hiking Backpacks of 2022

According to Osprey founder Mike Pfotenhauer as revealed in a video released by the brand, UNLTD is an acronym that stands for "unlimited," with the pack representing "our pursuit of new processes, design concepts and technologies, with less regard for costs involved."

With UNLTD, progress was the pursuit, and cost took a backseat to creation. The UNLTD pack makes use of what no pack manufacturer has before: Carbon DLS 3D carbon printing technology. In the fitness category, Adidas uses Carbon DLS in sneakers and Specialized in its saddles, but Osprey is the first to develop a pack that utilizes the forward-thinking tech.

The UNLTD features 3D-Printed Fitscape Lumbar support, which uses Carbon DLS to provide superior ventilation, mapped cushion support, and an anti-slip surface that keeps your pack in place. In the frame, aluminum alloys combined with stainless steel high carbon and injection molded hubs create a stronger framework, which allowed Osprey to create a back panel that can handle a greater load than traditional models.

osprey unltd
A close up of the 3D-Printed Fitscape Lumbar.
Courtesy

Along with the carbon lumbar support, Osprey’s team also developed new, high tenacity fabric weaves, a double rip 210D lightweight main fabric featuring ultra-high molecular weight polyurethane. Pfotenhauer says, “This is a fiber that is super strong and tear resistant, and we have developed a grid work in our fabrics to make the strongest fabric yet that we’ve used.” The UNLTD includes a rain cover made from the same premium material, as well as

osprey unltd
A closer look at the UNLTD backpanel.
Courtesy

The Osprey UNLTD also features the brand-new Autolift System, which distributes load weight efficiently and evenly, and works hand-in-hand with the brand's proprietary Fit-On-The-Fly adjustment system, which has been integrated into the overall structure of the shoulder straps.

The new UNLTD line features four bags: two 68-liter backpacks, and two 64-liter sizes. The men's large UNLTD Airscape backpack weighs less than 7 pounds, with the lighter, stronger frame and material allowing for a heavier load on the trail.

The entire UNLTD line is available for purchase now.

Courtesy
Osprey UNLTD AirScape 68
osprey.com
$700.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Osprey UNLTD AirScape 68 - Women's
osprey.com
$700.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Osprey UNLTD AntiGravity 64
osprey.com
$700.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Osprey UNLTD AntiGravity 64 - Women's
osprey.com
$700.00
SHOP NOW

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Patagonia, Dogfish Head Team Up on a New Beer
Volvo Just Gave Its Best Cars a Massive Upgrade
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Nike Sneaker Is Primed for Spring Weather
BMW's Game-Changing New Tech Could Arrive Soon
Solo Stove Launches a Pizza Oven
Subaru Just Killed Off Its Most Exciting Car
How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard
Why F1 Wheels Look Way Different This Year
This Collab Makes Digital Watches Feel Futuristic
Buffalo Trace's Latest Bourbon Goes Big With a NFT