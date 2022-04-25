This Lifestraw Alternative Makes Water Filtration in the Wild Even Easier

As spring unfolds and summer quickly approaches, many of us are planning backpacking and camping trips with childlike eagerness, looking forward to immersing ourselves in the vastness of nature (and maybe taking a break from a screen or two).

If there's one item that appears on every one of our packing lists, it's water. Whether you're young or old, new to hiking out or a bonafide expert, one inescapable element of getting out there with nothing but the pack on your back is hydration: how to pack it, how much to bring, where to source it in the wild.

If you're a minimalist going on a trek where you know there will be water, the lightest and most efficient form of hydration is a water filter, and if you're looking for a simple, easy to pack and use option, consider this brand-new bottle from Sawyer.

Courtesy

The Bottle Water Filtration System has our attention for a couple reasons: it's about as straightforward as a filter can get, and it's lightweight enough to take on any backpacking trip.

Sawyer's new system includes a 24-ounce, BPA-free bottle which weighs in at just 7.5 ounces when empty and houses a filter that can clean up to 100,000 gallons over its lifetime. The filter itself is an 0.1 micron absolute hollow fiber membrane filter, which removes 99.99999-percent of all bacteria, including salmonella, cholera and E.coli, 99.9999-percent of all protozoa, including giardia and cryptosporidium and 100-percent of microplastics. The system comes with the 24-ounce bottle, a cap that fits standard wide mouth bottles, the dual threaded Mini Filter and a backwash syringe.

Made specifically for outdoor pursuits, the system is available now at select retailers and will expand to other partners throughout the next couple months.

Courtesy Sawyer Products SP840 Water Filtration Bottle - 24oz Sawyer Products walmart.com $35.97 SHOP NOW

