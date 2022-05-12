This Grab-and-Go Cooler Fits Another Tiny Cooler Inside of It

Every so often, a product comes along that makes you stop and really think about your habits, your preferences and your impact. Take, for instance, the insulated water bottle. 10 years ago, it would be rare to see someone lugging around a 64-ounce, powder-coated hydration reservoir; in 2022, they're as ubiquitous as the smartphone (another disrupting invention in its own right).

In the spirit of transforming your daily life and shaking up your routine, Rovr has released the Travelr 30, a new soft cooler designed to fit another cooler inside of it. Unnecessary? Hardly. Gimmicky? Maybe. Transformational? We'll let you be the judge.

The new Travelr 30 is designed for day trips: the waterproof nylon construction and one inch of close cell, high density foam will keep a couple lunches, some beverages and a little ice cold for a day or two. It's got an antimicrobial lining, waterproof and leak-proof zippers, a TPU base with welded seams and a removable shoulder strap for multiple carry options.

At $250, it's one hundred bucks cheaper than other soft-sided coolers on the market — and from what we can tell, just as capable. Whether you're heading out for a day on the water, or want some cold drinks after a day hike, the Travelr features just enough space and insulation to get the job done.

News of a soft cooler launch isn't going to break the internet, but what intrigues us about the Travelr is the fact that it was built to nest Rovr's nifty little Keepr inside of it. A mashup between a picnic basket and an ice bucket, the Keepr is the ideal day-trip accessory that keeps food and drink organized and chilled. We can see packing the Keepr with a day's worth of snacks and drinks, slipping it into the pre-chilled Travelr 30 for extra cold retention and then pulling it out to enjoy at meal time. Or, use them separately and take advantage of the easy packing when it's time to hit the road.

