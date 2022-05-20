Today's Top Stories
These Stylish New Raincoats Feature a Not-So-Secret Ingredient

Aether's new limited-edition raincoats use Gore-Tex to block both wind and rain in style.

The raincoat is one of those highly specific, insanely useful products that hasn't seen a lot of innovation over the years. When you picture a raincoat, what do you see? A slick, shiny trench-inspired number, meant to repel both rainwater and human contact? See George Costanza's staple below.

Exhibit A: George Costanza's bulky and rumpled jacket inspires disdain from Jerry.
The raincoat needed a little updating, and Aether decided to give the people what they want (and deserve) with its new rain coats: they're streamlined and sleek, and feature a not-so-secret ingredient that places them a cut above the rest: Gore-Tex.

Aether's new Tower Jacket was designed for the city, sure, but thanks to its capable wind-and-waterproof nature, you could take it out on a hike in a pinch. Built with super lightweight Gore-Tex Infinium 2-layer fabric, the Tower Jacket also boasts fully taped seams, weatherproof chest and hand pocket zippers and a center-back vent to help with range of motion.

The women's Cirrus jacket features many of the same performance attributes, with city styling. Along with the center back vent built to increase range of motion, the Cirrus also features hidden snaps at the welt pockets, the center-back vent, and at the sleeve plackets for easy rolling up.

Both jackets are designed for the unpredictable weather that characterizes spring and summer, and although they're both only available in one colorway (0nyx black), they're a modern update to the classic frumpy raincoat, ideal for weathering both urban and outdoor environments.

Aether Tower GORE-TEX Raincoat
$550.00
SHOP NOW
Aether Cirrus Gore-Tex Raincoat
$525.00
SHOP NOW
