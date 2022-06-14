Lessening our impact on the planet has been a theme in the outdoor gear world for close to a decade now. Brands are doing what they can to make a positive impact on the planet, whether it's off-setting carbon emissions, using recycled materials — or, in POC's case, producing items that are designed to break down.

No, it's not planned obsolescence — the all-new Myelin Helmet from POC has been built to break down after use, not during. What sets this new helmet apart from the pack? The Myelin is POC's first helmet to be constructed from 50-percent recycled material — and while that concept is nothing new these days, what is novel about the Myelin is that each of its components has been designed for recycling at the end of its life cycle.

"By adopting a resource-efficient bio-circular perspective we have clear ideas on what resources are needed to fill the function of our products, choosing preferred materials such as recycled or bio-based," POC’s sustainability manager, Marie Sjöström, said of the Myelin's development. "But also choosing materials that will maximize the product’s durability, lifetime and recyclability. Our goal is to keep improving, but we also want to show what is possible and lead the way in helping us all use resources in the best way possible."

POC’s new Myelin Helmet makes recycling a priority, from start to finish. Courtesy

The unassuming helmet brings credence to the age-old adage, "Don't judge a book by its cover." It may look simple at first glance, but the Myelin is hiding technological advancements under the hood: the shell is made from a recycled fabric weave, there are no adhesives used, and at the end of its life, the helmet can be fully separated into individual pieces for easy recycling. The entire structure is held together by strategically placed fasteners and the fabric weave shell, which eliminates the need for glues or laminates.

Breakdown of the breakdown. Courtesy

The commuting-minded helmet also features a new fit system, which allows for simple and easy tuning. Additionally, crossover recycled polyamide straps stretch to both sides of the helmet, which eliminates the need for anchor points and eases disassembly.

Myelin Recycling Specs:

50 percent of the materials used in the Myelin are recycled

Cap: Recycled Polyester

Bottom ring: Recycled Nylon

Straps: Recycled Polyester

Pads: Recycled Polyester

The Myelin is available online, at select POC retailers and REI.

