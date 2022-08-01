Today's Top Stories
Miir's New Cold Brew Filter Turns Any of the Brand's Bottles Into an Iced Coffee System

Thanks to Miir, now any time can be cold brew time.

By Hayley Helms
cold brew filter
Miir

Good news, coffee aficionados: Miir just made it easier than ever to achieve delicious, smooth cold brew on the go. The certified B-corp just released its stainless steel Cold Brew Filter, which pairs with any of the brand's wide mouth bottles, or Tomo, for effortless brewing.

The Cold Brew Filter ($14.95) is made with stainless steel that has micro perforations that are tailored to the right balance of function and brew quality. The filter also comes with an integrated wire flip handle, for simple use and removal from its water bottles.

Simply slip the filter into your 32-ounce or 42-ounce wide-mouth water bottle or 1-liter Tomo bottle, and add medium-ground coffee (85 grams for the 32-ounce or the Tomo). Start pouring cold water over the grounds, until the filter is filled; wait until the brew water drains completely, and repeat until the brew water no longer drains.

Once your bottle is full, leave the filter inside and screw on the lid — it'll take 8-10 hours to brew for the best taste. Miir says its insulation maintains the right temperature to protect your cold brew, so you're no longer trapped by the need to refrigerate your cold brew — you can take it on the go.

For lovers of cold brew, this is welcome news: if you've ever been prepping for a weekend camping trip, only to realize the morning of your departure you forgot to make the cold brew, worry not: now, you can brew on the road, and enjoy at the campsite.

The Miir Cold Brew Filter is available now on Miir's website, as well as select retailers.

Miir
Miir Cold Brew Filter
$14.95
SHOP NOW
