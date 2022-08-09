When it comes to producing well-equipped and long-lasting watches, Garmin is one of the most trusted names in the business. Founded in 1989, the brand has its roots in creating top-notch GPS watches for the aviation industry, and almost three daces later, everyday outdoor enthusiasts as well as pilots continue to strap Garmin onto their wrists for reliable and functional performance in the field.

Today, Garmin is releasing an updated version of one of its most popular performance-oriented, multi-sport GPS smartwatches: the Enduro 2. Now equipped with mapping, touchscreen capability and the longest battery life to date, the Enduro 2 is has been redesigned to meet the needs of the endurance athlete.

The brand-new GPS watch now features pre-loaded maps, which include multi-continent coverage; enhanced solar charging capabilities, which increase the Enurdo 2's battery life by 40-percent more than its predecessor, and features 150 hours with solar charging in GPS mode; new proprietary SatIQ technology, which determines in real time the GPS mode necessary to maximize battery life without (compromising positional accuracy); and a new multi-LED flashlight, which is twice as bright as the original that was introduced in the Fenix 7X.

Garmin

As if that's not enough to wrap your mind around, the Enduro 2 also debuts two additional upgrades: the first is a bevy of new software features that include map guides, grade-adjusted pace, visual race predictor, automatic rest time and ARWS-approved adventure racing activity profile. The second is an enhanced design: the Enduro 2 includes a titanium bezel and rear case which cuts weight and ups durability, a 1.4 inch sapphire lens, a nylon band for a comfortable and secure fit, and most notably, a new touchscreen interface that works with traditional button controls to give the user more options when it comes to interacting with the watch.

Garmin's Enduro 2 is available for now online and at select retailers.

Garmin

