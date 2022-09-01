Today's Top Stories
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
How to Choose An Engagement Ring
These Are the Cheap Beers Even Beer Experts Drink
Away vs. Peak Design: 2 Duffle Bags, Reviewed
Explore New Paths with the SeaQ Panorama Date

Adidas Terrex's New Version of the Free Hiker Continues the March Toward Sustainability

The redesigned Free Hiker 2 comes in a standard or water-proof Gore-Tex version, in both men's and women's styles.

By Hayley Helms
adidas terrex free hiker 2
Courtesy

Fall is fast approaching, and with it the crisp, cool weather that inspires long treks and day hikes amongst the evolving foliage and landscape. What better time is there, then, to slip your foot into a brand-new, recently evolved hiking boot?

Adidas Terrex has answered the call of fall hikers everywhere with today's release of the newly redesigned Free Hiker 2. Building upon one of the brand's most popular silhouettes from the past five years, the new boot takes the original 2019 release and improves it with sustainable materials, a new colorway and both a regular and Gore-Tex version.

adidas free hiker 2
The Free Hiker 2 comes with sustainability and performance upgrades.
Courtesy

What's new with the Free Hiker 2?

The Free Hiker, a favorite among sneakerheads and outdoor enthusiasts alike, combines urban styling and durable materials for a boot that looked at home on and off the trail. The Free Hiker 2 continues that stylistic approach, but improves it with an upper made of yarn that’s 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic – doubling down on the brand's commitment to end plastic waste.

Along with more responsible materials in the upper, the Free Hiker 2 receives an upgraded midsole, utilizing EVA foam with Boost technology for a supportive and dynamic feel underfoot. The boot is finished off with a Continental rubber outsole that works in concert with the explosive midsole to provide traction, grip and comfort on more challenging terrain.

The Free Hiker 2 is available in a standard version, as well as a weatherproof version, which features Gore-Tex tech, abrasion-resistance reinforcements and a molded toe cap in the pursuit of increased durability and resistance to on-trail obstacles, as well as inclement weather conditions.

To encourage you to make the most of these shoes, Adidas Terrex has also launched the My Summits initiative, inviting people around the world to apply to have their own adventure or project funded by Adidas. The deadline is October 14th, winners will be announced in December, and you can find all the details here.

The Free Hiker 2 ($200) is available now for both men and women. The men's Free Hiker 2 GTX ($230) is also available. A women's GTX version is coming October 4th.

Adidas
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Hiking Shoe
adidas.com
$200.00
SHOP NOW
Adidas
Adidas Terrex Women's Free Hiker 2 Hiking Shoe
adidas.com
$200.00
SHOP NOW
Adidas
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker 2 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoe
adidas.com
$230.00
SHOP NOW
