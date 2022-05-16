Looking for a new trail running kit this summer? Consider Adidas Terrex's newest release, the Agravic Flow footwear and apparel collection. Available starting today, the collection features a lightweight Windweave Jacket, Shirt and Short set and the Agravic Flow 2 trail running shoe.

Built with versatility and performance in mind, the Agravic Flow 2 received critical design input from Abby Hall, one of the most accomplished ultrarunners on the planet. Over the last five years, Hall has raced around the world, winning second place at both the 2022 Transgrancanaria Ultramarathon and the 2021 CCC-UTMB. With her input, the new shoe was built to excel in both an urban environment and technical terrain.

Built with Adidas's pro-moderator technology and a Lightstrike EVA foam midsole, the Agravic Flow 2 provides runners with stability and comfort on all types of terrain over longer distances. The Continental outsole gives it outstanding grip in variable conditions, while the breathable Gore-Tex membrane seals out wet conditions. Made with 50 percent recycled materials and featuring an engineered mesh upper with mudguard and suede tongue, adidas Terrex says its new shoe is built to go the distance.

"The Agravic Flow 2 represents our best solution for versatile trail running, capable of tackling anything from gravel trails in city parks to more demanding terrain in the mountains," said Niklas Benzer, Adidas Terrex’s senior product manager. "No two trails are the same, and so we were inspired by the unpredictable and varied paths that all runners take when out on the trails. Using insights from Abby Hall, we’ve designed a shoe that provides all-day comfort and top-level performance on extended trail runs on every terrain."

Alongside the shoe, Adidas Terrex also released a lightweight and breathable windbreaker, the temperature-regulating Agravic Pro Top, which features 100-percent recycled polyester with HEAT.RDY technology and the Agravic Short, made in part with recycled Parley Ocean Plastic, and built to wick away sweat and regulate temperature.

Adidas adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2.0 $150.00 SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io