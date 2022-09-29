Mountain biking in the fall and winter can be a stunning visual and tactile experience: the leaves are changing color, the dirt is just right after a long rain and cool, brisk weather maintains a sort of freshness it's hard to come by in the sweltering summer months.

However, fall and winter also come with torrential downpours that can strike at any moment, harsh winds that don't seem to quit and quickly-dropping temperatures that make it seem all-but impossible to get your gear on and head outside. If you've struggled to rally against the temper-mental nature of nature during these seasons, maybe you just need a different jacket?

Rapha's new Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket is the first pinnacle piece from the brand's upcoming fall and winter Performance Trailwear launches, and utilizes Gore-Tex fabric tech to keep you warm and dry when the weather starts to turn.

The innovative fabric in question is Gore-Tex Infinium, a hybridized 3L 30-denier nylon ripstop lined with a C-Knit backer; the specs are a mouthful, but the long of the short here is that the new Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket maintains stretch and permeability, while maintaining windproof and water-resistant capabilities. It'll keep you dry and warm, and also let you dump heat: if maintaining a comfortable temperature in fall's fluctuating weather is an art form, consider Rapha's new jacket the final brushstroke on your next piece.

The new Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket is available today in both men's and women's styles in multiple colorways.

Rapha Rapha Trail Gore-Tex Infinium Jacket $375.00 SHOP NOW