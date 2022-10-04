Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Hyperlite Releases Its First Ski Pack, and It's a Featherweight Wonder

The backpacking brand has built a cult following around its ultralight tents and packs. Now, a ski pack joins the ranks.

By Hayley Helms
hyperlite backpack
Hyperlite

Pick up a Hyperlite Mountain Gear backpack, and you'll be blown away by what you're not feeling: weight. Bulk. Unnecessary trimmings and features. Hyperlite has built its reputation around constructing lightweight, high-quality backpacking packs, tents and accessories meant to get you outside, without weighing you down.

Today, the brand announced an exciting new addition to its roster of outdoor-oriented, minimalist lineup: the Headwall 55 Ski Pack.

The first-ever ski pack made with abrasion-resistant Dyneema Composite fabrics — a woven, extremely lightweight and tough material — Hyperlite's new ski pack holds 55 liters and up to 40 pounds, and was designed with help from ski legend Cody Townsend to address the needs of backcountry athletes.

The Headwall 55 was built to respond to the rigors of the mountain: it can carry skis, snowboards, or split boards thanks to reinforced side panels, and features a dual closure avy pocket with organizational sleeves to keep probe and shovel easily and quickly accessible. A customizable hip belt allows you to pick and choose what you want right at your fingertips, and multiple compression straps secure gear.

Best of all? Like its fellow Hyperlite packs, the Headwall 55 weighs in at a feather-light 2.6 pounds, making it a no-brainer for this season's backcountry explorations.

The Headwall 55 is available now, but it's best to act fast: we predict this pack won't stay in stock very long.

Hyperlite
Hyperlite Mountain Gear Headwall 55
hyperlitemountaingear.com
$449.00
SHOP NOW
