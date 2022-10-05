Naglev and Huckberry Just Dropped an 'Indestructible' New Boot

Folks, get your shopping carts ready: Naglev and Huckberry just dropped an exclusive new boot. The high-top Combat Desert technical outdoor boot combines the unmatched construction Naglev brings to the table and the undeniable Huckberry aesthetic.

If this sounds familiar, it's not the duo's first collaboration: back in June, they released a limited-edition hiker that sold out in a matter of days.

If you're in the market for a new fall/winter boot, the Combat Desert exclusive is a multi-functional maven that was built to withstand the rigors of the outdoors, while simultaneously being able to blend into an urban environment. Built with Naglev's unique construction, the Combat Desert boot is all business: it's formed from a continuous piece of Kevlar that's paired with padded leather, as well as uppers which are bonded to a natural rubber sole with an aggressive tread and topped off with a polyurethane footbed. The technical construction of the boot allows it to be minimalist in nature — by using top-tier materials, Naglev and Huckberry allowed the boot to avoid the trap of too many superfluous bells and whistles, and instead allow its functional minimalism to shine through.

If you're interested in trying a pair for yourself, take note that the Naglev x Huckberry multi-sport outdoor boot comes in European sizing; Huckberry recommends sizing up one half size for the best fit.

Like their past collaborations, the Combat Desert exclusive is a limited-run style — based on how fast their last hiker sold out, we're guessing this one won't be around for very long, either.