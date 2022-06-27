Today's Top Stories
Naglev's Exclusive New Hiking Shoe Is Selling Out Fast

The new Vulcano hiker is available on Huckberry — but not for long.

By Hayley Helms
naglev volcano boot
Huckberry

If you're looking to inject some speed into your hiking, you'd better act fast — Naglev's new hiking shoe, designed to handle high-speed trekking, is selling out fast. The Vulcano, an exclusive hiker available on Huckberry, is touted as "multisport footwear", and is crafted from a single piece of Kevlar that completely wraps around all of the structural elements for enhanced protection. (It's kind of Naglev's thing). The single-piece Kevlar design doesn't just increase durability and protection — it also minimizes environmental impact and cuts down on waste.

Alongside Naglev's Kevlar construction, the new Vulcano hiking shoe also features speed cable laces, for an adjustable fit that can be maintained on the fly; a moisture-wicking interior Lycra liner that keeps feet dry; a molded midsole and footbed for increased comfort; and a Michelin natural rubber compound outsole with rugged lugs for extra grip on trails.

The Alps-based brand is known for its tough-as-nails design ethos, and the Vulcano is a lightweight extension of that. Using proprietary Fuso technology, Naglev fused the upper midsole and sole together, which the brand says improves resistance, fit and performance. The shoes are less than a pound each, and are available in sizes 40-47 — for now. The Vulcano is sold out of four sizes as of this writing, and is continuing to get snapped up.

If you're in the market for a lightweight, tough as hell hiker with a healthy dose of style, don't sleep on the Naglev Vulcano — get it while it's still hot.

Huckberry
Naglev Vulcano - Huckberry Exclusive
Naglev huckberry.com
$260.00
SHOP NOW
