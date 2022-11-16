The Best Ski Bindings of Winter 2022/2023

The sometimes under-appreciated middle child of the skiing set-up, the binding is the link between ski and boot, both for keeping the skier attached to their skis and transferring pressure and steering from the body to the ski. The binding also has an important safety function: when the pressures exerted on the binding exceed the DIN setting the binding opens, releasing the boot. In other words, the binding doesn’t hold a boot rigidly in place. It allows a few millimeters of movement side to side and upwards. When that forces exceed the play it releases the boot, which helps to prevent injuries. Because of its critical role in racing downhill and carving turns, choosing the right binding takes consideration and care, as well as an assessment of your personal riding style.

How to buy bindings

Shopping for bindings involves a balance of several factors, including the skis you will mount them on, where and how you ski, the type of boots you’ll use, and especially your height and weight. And sometimes the decision is made for you. Here are the top factors to consider when picking the perfect binding for you.

Flat skis versus System skis

Among all the variety of skis, when it comes to shopping for bindings they break down into two main categories. System skis (sometimes called integrated) come with a binding pre-mounted, usually on an easy-to-adjust rail system. The manufacturer has already made the decision of what binding to match with the ski. The other category is “Flat skis.” They come without a binding. That’s when you will have to consider your binding options.

Design

All ski bindings share basic anatomy. The toe holds the front of the boot and a heel piece locks down the back. Typically this involves a bump out on the front and back of the boot that creates a lip for the binding to “hold” onto. Downhill bindings share a similar look and function. For backcountry skiing, many lighter-weight bindings “hold” the boot with pins that slide into grooves embedded in the boots.

Either way, the toe and heel piece include a set screw that adjusts the DIN setting, a standardized way of measuring the force needed to open the binding.



DIN

DIN stands for Deutsches Institut für Normung, or the German Institute for Standardization. It was the first organization to measure and standardize the release force for bindings, which runs from zero to 18 or more. The lower the number the easier it is to open the binding. This matters because picking a DIN for a binding is a balance between injury prevention and the binding releasing unnecessarily.

Whoever mounts your bindings will help determine the appropriate DIN using a chart that compares height, weight and ski ability. But it is important to know this number when shopping so you buy a binding with the right DIN range. Here’s a chart for finding your prescribed DIN .

Every binding will list its available DIN range. The higher the max number the more durable and higher quality the binding will be – it will have more metal and less plastic – and the cost will increase. Pick a binding where your desired DIN number lands about mid-point of the range.



Adjustment range

This only applies to buying a used ski that already has a binding mounted on it and relates to the distance between the toe and heel piece. Because even identical-sized ski boots often have different actual boot sole lengths, the chance the used bindings are set perfectly for you are slim. Most bindings will adjust by half an inch or so, but not a lot more. Before buying make sure your boots will fit the binding.

Boot compatibility

This again is more of a used ski issue, but it’s worth asking when buying new bindings too. Because boots come with different style outsoles, which vary in height at the toe and heel, they don’t always fit in every binding. Bindings that include MN, ID or GW in the name should work with most boot soles, but it is always a good idea to double check.

Brake

These are the tongs that dig into the snow when the heel of the binding opens to stop skis from sliding away when they’re not attached to your feet. They are included with most bindings. But because the individual brakes are attached across the ski, they come in varying widths. Pick one that is close but higher than the waist width of the ski you will mount them on. For instance, for a 96-millimeter wide ski, buy a binding with a 100-mm wide brake.

Mounting point

Most skis have a recommended mounting point marked on the ski. Typically this is a couple inches closer to the tail than the tip. Park and pipe and freestyle skis tend to have a more "center mounted" design to make skiing backwards and spinning easier. You will probably be asked to choose your mount point. Most people should go with the recommended spot, but playing around with mount point is a fun way to learn about skiing and playing with snow.

The 7 Best Ski Bindings of 2022/2023

Salomon Warden 13 MN

Best Overall Ski Binding Salomon Warden 13 MN

DIN range: 4-13

4-13 Weight: 1,130 grams (per binding)

Any boot will work with this popular Salomon binding. The MN means it is Multi Norm Compatible. A few twists with a screwdriver adjusts the toe to accommodate alpine, touring and GripWalk boot soles. Its oversized shape provides lots of contact between boot and binding for good power transition and there are pads under the toe and heel that absorb shocks and vibration for a smoother ride.

Marker Squire 11 TCX



Marker Squire 11 TCX

DIN range : 4-12

: 4-12 Weight: 1,075 grams (per binding)

The most affordable of Marker’s freeride-focused "Royal Family" of bindings, this year’s Squire was knighted with trickle-down features from its burlier court mates. The toe piece releases in three directions and they’ve lightened up the heel piece. Across the top of the toe is a rail designed for kicking off snow and ice from the bottom of the boot. It also has Sole.ID, which automatically adjusts the toe to the sole of the boot, so most boots are now compatible with the Squire.

Look Pivot 12 GW

Best All Mountain Bindings Look Pivot 12 GW

DIN range : 4-12

: 4-12 Weight: 1,105 grams (per binding)

The heel piece gives the Pivot bindings their name. It stands tall and long and swivels 180 degrees. That range allows for lots of play to prevent unwanted releases, while it pivots directly under the tibia to help prevent leg and knee injuries. The other advantage of the heel design is that it holds the boot from a more vertical position, which shortens the distance between toe and heel piece, reducing swing weight. It’s GripWalk and alpine norm boot sole compatible.

Marker Duke PT

Best For Resort and Backcountry Marker Duke PT

DIN range: 6-16

6-16 Weight: 1,150 grams

The Duke PT is a good option for skiers interested in one setup for skiing the resort and the backcountry. For the resort, it looks and skis like a Marker binding, with an easy step in heel and a wide toe for power transmission. For climbing back up, the toe piece pulls off the binding, lightening swing weight with every uphill stride. A pin-style toe piece hides underneath for friction-free striding. With Marker’s Sole.ID the Duke PT is compatible with alpine, touring and GripWalk boots.

Tyrolia Protector Attack 13 MN

Best For Sensitive Knees Tyrolia Protector Attack 13 MN tyrolia

DIN range: 4-13

4-13 Weight: 1,430 grams (per binding)

The backward twisting fall is a knee breaker. The heel on most bindings doesn’t release in a horizontal motion, which puts a lot of strain on knees and causes lots of ACL injuries. Tyrolia found a way around this blind spot by adding an additional DIN setting in the heel of the Protector binding, increasing the typical heel release range from 150 degrees to 180 degrees. In a sideways release, it reduces strain on the ACL by 50 percent, according to independent tests. It comes in three models, including the MN, which is compatible with all boot types.

Tyrolia AM 12 GW

Best Budget Ski Binding Tyrolia AM 12 GW

DIN range: 3.5-12

Weight: 990 grams (per binding)

This is a good option for most skiers. It doesn’t have a lot of flashy technology or marketing buzzwords. It just does what it’s supposed to at a reasonable price. Rollers in the toe piece and an anti-friction plate under the boot toe provide smooth re-centering when skiing, which helps prevent unwanted releases. The heel has a 150-degree release and easy step in. It’s compatible with alpine ski boots and GripWalk boots.

Salomon Strive 14 GripWalk



Best Contact Salomon Strive 14 GripWalk

DIN range: 5-14

5-14 Weight: 980 grams (per binding)

Salomon’s newest binding, the Strive, sits closer to the ski than most bindings. This lowers the skier’s center of gravity and cuts the binding’s weight. The Strive is also wide, increasing the amount of contact between boot and binding. Together Salomon says they improve snow feel, balance and control, and power transfer. It works best with GripWalk boots.

