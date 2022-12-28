The Most Interesting Bicycles, Bike Gear & Bike Apparel of 2022

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here .

They say once you learn to ride a bike, you never forget. There's scientific evidence to back this up, but in our minds, it's not so much the mechanism of procedural memory that locks the experience in the body and mind forever: it's the fact that propelling yourself on two wheels is about as much fun as anything we've experienced.

The thrill produced by cycling is matched only by the thrill of kitting yourself out for riding on two wheels. (It all goes back to cycling, at the end of the day.) 2022 was a year of exciting releases, timely upgrades and just enough innovation to keep us on our toes, wondering what's around the proverbial bend. The following products were standouts in a sea of compelling releases this year.

Priority Apollo Gravel

Priority's updated Apollo is unique, reliable and high on the smiles per dollar scale. While the Apollo isn't the fastest or lightest gravel bike ever, it might just be the smoothest and most reliable option — with a heck of a lot of bang for 2,000 bucks. That value is enhanced by the fact you won't be needing to take this bike in for maintenance anytime soon. You'll ride a lot of miles before spending another penny, and if your experience is anything like mine was, the adventure just might feel, well, out of this world.

Price: $1,999.00

Cannondale Compact Neo

This nifty urban bike comes with all the features you'd want for city riding. The powerful rear-hub drive system and 250Wh battery, combined with the electric assist and 8-speed shifting, can transport you and your cargo up to 47 miles on a single charge. Plus, the handlebars and pedals fold for easier storage. At less than two grand, this is a smart investment for riders short on space.

Price: $1,900

Rapha Pro Team Long Sleeve Gore-Tex Infinium Jersey

If you dream of keeping your kit streamlined this fall, consider this lean, mean long-sleeved option. Thanks to Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper tech, it’s both breathable and windproof, with high-stretch fabric enabling a tight, aerodynamic fit. Other features include 360-degree reflective hits and three rear pockets for stashing essentials. Note: the pockets are slim, so a Clif Bar is probably a wiser snack than, say, a raspberry Danish.

Price: $290

Wahoo 2022 Elemnt Roam Wireless GPS Cycle Computer

The latest iteration of Wahoo’s flagship bike computer boasts a number of upgrades over the previous edition. The most obvious one is a more vibrant display (64 colors rather than 16), but you also get dual-band GPS (enhancing accuracy in places with urban noise or lots of trees), more storage (32 GB rather than 4), a USB-C charging port and two notable software adds: Supersapiens sensor support and syncing with SYSTM outdoor workouts.

Price: $399.99

Five Ten Freerider Pro BCA Mountain Bike Shoes

Old news: these MTB kicks are top-notch thanks to Stealth S1 rubber and a Dotty tread for pedal grip, a toughened-up toebox and Earth-friendly recycled materials. New news: this limited-edition version, featuring graphics by freeride athlete Vero Sandler , is part of a colorful collection of footwear and apparel that raises breast cancer awareness and funds too — through the end of November, every item sold means a $15 donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Price: $150

Giro Cascade Insulated Vest

Stay warm — but not too warm — with this strategically designed mountain biking vest, which features Polartec Alpha insulated panels and an un-insulated back, allowing excess heat to escape when your body temp rises due to exertion. Also boasting a DWR treatment, two-way front zipper, rear storage pocket and hand pockets, the Cascade Vest is part of Giro’s Renew Series, made using at least 50 percent recycled material to reduce environmental impact.



Price: $200

Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post

Nerd alert: we get goosebumps watching this dropper post's promo video. Probably because the folks at Wolf Tooth rarely introduce a new product they haven’t pondered deeply — and decided they could do better. The Resolve has the shortest stack height (32mm) on the market, a short insertion depth and a super-low weight-to-travel ratio. But best of all is a first-of-its-kind self-bleeding cartridge: it purges air with every full drop, meaning you can kiss seatpost squish goodbye.

Price: $349.95

MAAP Off Cuts Collection

The Off Cuts Collection utilizes excess fabrics from previous MAAP collections and repurposes it into multi-colored versions of the brand's most popular styles. In its second year, the program is now offering the Evade Pro Base Jersey in its custom colorways, for both men and women.

Price: $190

State Bicycle 6061 eBike Commuter

State Bicycle Co. is officially getting into the e-bike game. The all-new State Bicycle 6061 eBike Commuter is affordable at $1,499, and it's designed to be your daily driver, whether that's to work, school or running errands around town. The single-speed drivetrain keeps maintenance to a minimum, and a Class 1 LG-powered motor (with up to 100 miles of range per charge) powers the aluminum frame. If you want a low-barrier entry point into e-bikes, this is it.

Price: $1,499

POC Myelin Helmet

This unassuming helmet brings credence to the age-old adage, "Don't judge a book by its cover." It may look simple at first glance, but the Myelin is hiding technological advancements under the hood: the shell is made from a recycled fabric weave, there are no adhesives used, and at the end of its life, the helmet can be fully separated into individual pieces for easy recycling. The entire structure is held together by strategically placed fasteners and the fabric weave shell, which eliminates the need for glues or laminates.

Price: $100

Cannondale Synapse with SmartSense Technology

The latest edition of this Cannondale classic promises to be one of the most approachable, capable and safe endurance road rides yet. The frame is shaped for speed yet features increased flex to go easier on the body over long hauls, plus size-specific tweaks to boost every rider’s performance. And SmartSense tech, an interconnected system of lights and radar, pairs with the Cannondale app to not only increase your awareness of drivers but also their awareness of you. The Synapse is available in multiple carbon models, including the mid-level $5,500 Carbon 2 RLE shown here.

Price: $5,500

The Arrivals + MAAP Alt_Road Capsule

Perhaps inevitable when the tech cycling geniuses at MAAP join forces with the outerwear wizards at The Arrivals, this gorgeous, gravel-ready collaboration boasts such functional forms as a packable puffy, a buttery bib and an ultralight performance cap. There’s also a moisture-wicking long-sleeve tee and breathable socks. Available in black, sand and rose quartz colorways, the collection boasts just about all you need to ride off the beaten path and never look back.

Price: $22+

Specialized x Fjällräven Anorak

As we reported in March 2022 , Specialized and Fjällräven have teamed up on the new Great Nearby collection of cycling-friendly, adventure-ready apparel and gear that just dropped. Our favorite piece is this anorak, which combines classic Swedish style with smart functionality. Highlights include generous two-way zips on the sides for optimal fit and ventilation, five handy pockets and, for rain protection: an extended draping back panel and a hood that zips into the collar until you need it.

Price: $300

Fox Proframe RS

This full-face helmet is packed with progressive features, led by the latest from MIPS, the Integra System. In addition to independently rotating inner and outer shells (see video below), the inner one is split into two pieces, enabling even better movement upon impact. Also cool: the lightweight , super-ventilated design, Boa fit system and a camera mount sitting unobtrusively under the visor.

Price: $359.95

Ride Concepts Flume BOA

Reno, Nevada-based Ride Concepts stands out for crafting mountain bike shoes specifically for different types of wearers. Witness the Flume, a women's shoe — comparable to the men's Tallac — available in both flat and clip versions and loaded with sweet features. D30 in the insole sucks up impact, an adaptable outsole sticks to the pedals, and the Boa fit system boasts proprietary TX4 laces that are flexible, comfortable and easy to tie up in the rare event they break.

Price: $190+

Bosch SmartphoneGrip

With e-bikes truly all the rage at Sea Otter, I've gotta shout out cool news from the leader in e-bike motors. Bosch introduced several updates to its Smart System, plus hardware in the form of a mount that converts your phone into a handy digital dashboard. Pair with the eBike Flow app and you can monitor data, navigate, sync with Strava and lock up the motor (with your phone being the digital key). You can also charge your phone off the bike's battery while riding.



Ortlieb Vario PS

Of all the backpack/pannier hybrids out there, none converts as smoothly as the new Vario (see video below). Simply flip the flap from one side to the other to access either the Quick-Lock attachment system or a padded carry set-up with chest strap and comfy shoulder straps. Rolltop closure, waterproof fabric, padded laptop compartment... what else do you need to know?

Price: $190

