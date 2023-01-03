Today's Top Stories
Huckberry and Blundstone Just Launched an Exclusive New Boot

The Blundstone 1320 comes in a one-of-a-kind colorway, only available through Huckberry.

By Hayley Helms
blundstone x huckberry shoes
Huckberry

A staple in both urban and outdoor settings, the Blundstone boot is renowned for its aesthetics as much as its performance. Born on the Australian island of Tasmania, the boots have been prized for generations thanks to their durability and adaptability.

Starting the new year off with a refresh, Blundstone's beloved Chelsea Boots are getting an update in the form of a Huckberry-exclusive colorway. The retailer and boot brand teamed up to release the Blundstone 1320 in Brown, with ruggedness and style turned up full throttle.

blundstone x huckberry shoes
The casual slip-on design of Blundstones make them an easy pick for days outdoors.
Huckberry

Featuring a removable foot bed, custom shock absorbtion system and water-resistant uppers, the Blundstone 1320 is the same laid-back slip-on style, with capable features that make it ideal for days outdoors. The Huckberry exclusive also comes with an extra set of footbeds, extending the life of the boot and ensuring a custom fit. The Blundstone 1320's natural brown colorway will acquire a warm patina over time, with your unique experiences in the boots resulting in a semi-custom look, unlike any other.

If you've got a closet full of black Blundstones and are looking for a fresh new boot to start 2023 on the right foot, this new colorway from Huckberry and Blundstone may be just the thing you're looking for.

Huckberry
Blundstone x Huckberry #1320 Chelsea Boot
$225.00
SHOP NOW
