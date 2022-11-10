It's Boot Season – Our 5 Favorite Blundstones Perfectly Blend Style and Function

A succinct Blundstone buying guide for Blundie n00bs and die-hards alike.
Dressing for winter can be uninspiring; bulky coats and multiple layers don't always serve our most stylish sensibilities. One way to combat the winter style doldrums and keep your feet comfortable no matter what is to invest in a pair of handsome, versatile boots. We call this strategy "killing two birds with some Blundstones." Easily one of our favorite footwear brands, Blundstone is a one-stop shop for boots that tackle every terrain and any style with durable, smartly engineered designs and timeless silhouettes. What follows is just the tip of the Blundstone iceberg: iconic styles that are sure to instantly take your daily style to the next level, no matter the season.
This All-Terrain boot made with signature water-resistant leather will keep you comfortable no matter how rainy or rough the road is. The performance Vibram® outsole ensures you stay comfortable on your feet all day long. With a self-cleaning tread and a removable, washable Comfort Lite footbed, this resilient boot might recover from an adventure before you do.
Opt for this colorway if you want a subtle statement piece. It's a step up from Blundstone's standard Original Boot, having added several comfort features to keep you moving further. A removable comfort footbed, TPU outsole, XRD Technology in the heel and an ergonomically engineered toe spring ensure comfort after hours on your feet.
The ultimate adventure partner for braving the elements. Waterproof and sturdy, these boots will keep you on your feet no matter how treacherous the trail is. With shearling foot-beds and Thinsulate® insulation, these boots are winter approved.
With a lean profile and chisel toe, the #1306 Dress Chelsea Boots combine form, function and comfort. Reinforced stitching around the elastic side panels ensures these boots will be sturdy enough to keep crisp at the office and robust at the bar.
The iconic Blundie has stood the test of time without breaking a sweat. It's a legendary design that dates back to 1969 that's built with legendary comfort and durability, and is a perfect place to start your Blundstone collection.