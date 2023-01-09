New year, new gear. After all, what New Year's resolution couldn't be helped along with some sweet new gear?
With Outdoor Retailer's January 2023 show in full swing starting Monday, we'll be seeing plenty of enticing and exciting new drops from the outdoor world this week. Keep checking back here for updates throughout the week, and get those resolutions ready.
The Top Products from Outdoor Retailer January 2023
Big Agnes Big House
Redesigned for 2023, the Big House is Big Agnes's ideal offering for families and car campers: it's not minimalist, and that's sort of the point. If you've got extra room to spare, the Big House is worth the extra weight: an (optional) accessory vestibule shelters campers from sun or storms, and Shelter Mode allows campers to pitch without the tent body, providing just enough shelter. The backpack-style carry bag makes it easy to tote from car to campsite.
Price: $500 (four-person), $600 (six-person)
ECCO ULT-TRN Mid Boot
New for 2023, ECCO is releasing two versions of its ULT-TRN Mid Boot — one in the spring of this year, and one in the fall/winter. We couldn't help but notice the AW/23 version, thanks not only to its muted yet eye-catching colorway, but also to its technical attributes. The boot is built with a mix of oiled nubuck leathers made in ECCO's gold-rated tanneries and premium textiles; it's protected by ECCO's proprietary PFC-free waterproofing membrane; and the distinctive outsole is made with Michelin rubber, multi-directional grooves, and two distinct zones for grip, durability, and support.
Price: $200
Jack WolfSkin Tapeless Jacket
A contender for this winter's Innovation Award, Jack Wolfskin's Tapeless Jacket is catching attention thanks to its thoughtful design, which eliminates 60 feet of seam-sealing tape per jacket. At just 13.5 ounces, this featherweight shell still manages to pack a punch, including waterproof zippers, an adjustable hood, hem and cuff adjustment and a chest pocket into a sleek and slim package. Thanks to its streamlined aesthetic, innovative tapeless tech, and functionality, it's a standout in a world of cookie-cutter jacket designs.
Price: $480
TREW Trewth Bibs and Cosmic Jacket
New for January 2023, Trew's Primo collection (which has some availability now, but will be primarily dropping end of January), includes both updates to sizing and materials. The brand is introducing extended sizing in the TREWth bib, in 2x-5x and short/tall length options for both men and women, in an effort to provide fits for every body. The new collection also features Primo, a new sustainable performance fabric made in Japan. Primo is a waterproof, workwear-inspired three-layer material made from 100 percent recycled nylon that has a 20,000mm Waterproof rating while managing to maintain breathability.
Price: Cosmic Jacket: $479; Trewth Bib Primo: $499
MoonBikes "Connected MoonBike" App
Moonbikes is introducing a brand-new app and communication system, the Connected MoonBikes System. Available for download for the Winter 2023 – 2024, season the Connected MoonBikes system will function as a sort of Strava for snowbiking.
The new app will have the ability to track trail maps, altitude, distance, speed, duration, battery level, and more, while also enabling users to track and keep up with friends and other riders in their area. The app will also allow users to track their capability and athleticism: riders will be awarded a gold, silver or bronze medal based on performance, and will be able to unlock different badges based on performance.