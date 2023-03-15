Ready to Bring Your Sauna Dreams to Life?

What makes Redwood Outdoors' Thermowood Panorama Sauna worth talking about — by Gear Patrol Studios.

By Gear Patrol Studios
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios.

For many, owning your own sauna means leveling up your at-home R&R.

It’s a privilege that can often seem unattainable, if not simply confusing to navigate, which is why Redwood Outdoors decided to streamline the process.

Based in Tukwila, Washington, the growing brand has quickly become the United State’s premier sauna company. They’re known for creating innovative, unique saunas – and their designs are meant to last a lifetime. Here we’ll dig deeper into the brand’s popular Thermowood Panorama Sauna with Porch, which you can bring home today for just $7,500.

man and woman sitting in sauna
The Backstory

Redwood Outdoors: Pacific Northwest Born and Bred

This proud small business was founded by a young team of outdoor enthusiasts on a mission to help their customers reconnect with nature. They have headquarters just outside of Seattle where they dream up soothing saunas, cedar hot tubs, and cold plunge pools.

One thing that’s important to their entire team is tapping into nature. They know it's important to carve out time outside the city, to access the rejuvenating powers of the forest, sea or other natural climes. That’s why they’ve dedicated their entire operation to building end of day escapes that channel those same restorative powers.

Their complete product lineup allows fans to unwind outdoors in their very own personal sauna or gaze up at the stars from a bubbling hot tub. By balancing a love for the very-best materials with a commitment to provide customers with unbeatable quality, they’ve built a brand we couldn’t help but fall in love with.

The Gist

What Should I Look For When Buying a Sauna?

When purchasing your first sauna, it’s important to find a model made with non-toxic materials. Redwood Outdoors’ Thermowood Panorama Sauna with Porch is made with its namesake ‘thermowood,’ which is the number one sauna wood of choice in Europe. Not only does thermowood provide a soft, aromatic scent, it’s also dimensionally stable because it won’t react to changes in humidity like traditional untreated wood. Plus, it’s more porous, so it can provide improved insulation, completely resist rot and fungi and increase your sauna’s longevity.

The sauna is equipped to fit up to six people and comes with its own seated porch, where you can cool down between rounds in the heat. Inset with floor-to-ceiling windows, you can gaze out at the surrounding nature while unwinding in temperatures up to 195 degrees. This model can also heat up in under an hour and is powered by a European-made Harvia electric sauna heater, which is considered the industry gold standard. By pouring water over the sauna rocks, you can easily customize the steam and overall experience to your preferences.

Our POV

The Thermowood Panorama Sauna is Easy to Assemble and Built to Last a Lifetime

Every product from Redwood Outdoors is designed with ease of installation in mind. All the pieces for this sauna are pre-cut and grooved, so no sawing or cutting is required, and you can assemble the product in about four hours. From there? It’s equipped to last a lifetime.

There’s no better way to unwind than by relaxing in your own outdoor sauna. Fans can watch the sunset while taking advantage of the healing benefits of Deliberate Heat Exposure, or stare out at the snow while the day’s stress simply melts away.

So gear up for a better EOD today with Redwood Outdoors. Your entire body will thank you for it.

Price: $7,499

SHOP NOW

