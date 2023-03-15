Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . For many, owning your own sauna means leveling up your at-home R&R. It\u2019s a privilege that can often seem unattainable, if not simply confusing to navigate, which is why Redwood Outdoors decided to streamline the process. Based in Tukwila, Washington, the growing brand has quickly become the United State\u2019s premier sauna company. They\u2019re known for creating innovative, unique saunas \u2013 and their designs are meant to last a lifetime. Here we\u2019ll dig deeper into the brand\u2019s popular Thermowood Panorama Sauna with Porch, which you can bring home today for just $7,500. The Backstory Redwood Outdoors: Pacific Northwest Born and Bred This proud small business was founded by a young team of outdoor enthusiasts on a mission to help their customers reconnect with nature. They have headquarters just outside of Seattle where they dream up soothing saunas, cedar hot tubs, and cold plunge pools. One thing that\u2019s important to their entire team is tapping into nature. They know it's important to carve out time outside the city, to access the rejuvenating powers of the forest, sea or other natural climes. That\u2019s why they\u2019ve dedicated their entire operation to building end of day escapes that channel those same restorative powers. Their complete product lineup allows fans to unwind outdoors in their very own personal sauna or gaze up at the stars from a bubbling hot tub. By balancing a love for the very-best materials with a commitment to provide customers with unbeatable quality, they\u2019ve built a brand we couldn\u2019t help but fall in love with. The Gist What Should I Look For When Buying a Sauna? When purchasing your first sauna, it\u2019s important to find a model made with non-toxic materials. Redwood Outdoors\u2019 Thermowood Panorama Sauna with Porch is made with its namesake \u2018thermowood,\u2019 which is the number one sauna wood of choice in Europe. Not only does thermowood provide a soft, aromatic scent, it\u2019s also dimensionally stable because it won\u2019t react to changes in humidity like traditional untreated wood. Plus, it\u2019s more porous, so it can provide improved insulation, completely resist rot and fungi and increase your sauna\u2019s longevity. The sauna is equipped to fit up to six people and comes with its own seated porch, where you can cool down between rounds in the heat. Inset with floor-to-ceiling windows, you can gaze out at the surrounding nature while unwinding in temperatures up to 195 degrees. This model can also heat up in under an hour and is powered by a European-made Harvia electric sauna heater, which is considered the industry gold standard. By pouring water over the sauna rocks, you can easily customize the steam and overall experience to your preferences. Our POV The Thermowood Panorama Sauna is Easy to Assemble and Built to Last a Lifetime Every product from Redwood Outdoors is designed with ease of installation in mind. All the pieces for this sauna are pre-cut and grooved, so no sawing or cutting is required, and you can assemble the product in about four hours. From there? It\u2019s equipped to last a lifetime. There\u2019s no better way to unwind than by relaxing in your own outdoor sauna. Fans can watch the sunset while taking advantage of the healing benefits of Deliberate Heat Exposure, or stare out at the snow while the day\u2019s stress simply melts away. So gear up for a better EOD today with Redwood Outdoors. Your entire body will thank you for it. Price: $7,499 SHOP NOW