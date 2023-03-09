Yeti Recalls Nearly Two Million Soft Coolers and Gear Cases: Everything You Need to Know

has announced a recall of almost two million soft coolers and gear cases, due to a magnet ingestion hazard.

According to NPR, which cited the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Yeti is recalling four specific products (pictured above): the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. The items in question were sold in stores and online between March 2018 and January 2023.

The reason for the recall? The large internal pockets of each of the coolers and gear cases are lined with powerful magnet closures that can fail — if two or more of the magnets fall out and are swallowed, it can lead to serious and sometimes deadly consequences.

According to the Safety Commission: "When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death."

Thus far, no injuries have been reported as a result of dislodged magnets, but Yeti isn't taking any chances: the brand is for each of the affected items, plus an additional $25 gift card.

Yeti states on its recall landing page: "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product. Visit for instructions on returning the product free of charge for the choice of a suggested replacement product of equal or greater value or full refund in the form of a YETI gift card with an additional $25 value."

In late 2020, Yeti , due to a fault in the cap that resulted in (potentially) hot liquids being spilled while it was secured, leading to potential injury.

If you own one of the Yeti products affected by the recall and want to learn more, visit the brand's own recall page .