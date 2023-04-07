You've got your standard e-bike, your electric mountain bike and even your electric tricycle — you may think at this point, your fleet is complete. But if you haven't looked into the world of electric cargo bikes, you're missing a key ride in your life.

With the ability to bring along camping gear, groceries, pets and even kids, cargo bikes combine the utility of a vehicle or bike trailer without the cumbersome handling or excess of a full-sized ride. If you're fully committed to the bike life but miss being able to bring along more than a backpack's worth of stuff, it's time to investigate the world of electric cargo bikes.

What is an electric cargo bike?

Cargo bikes have been popular in Europe for decades, and have begun to pop up in the U.S. with more frequency — particularly in an electric format. As folks begin to question their reliance on traditional vehicles, electric cargo bikes have piqued the interest of many thanks to their utility, small size and ease of use.

There are three traditional styles of cargo bike, all of which can be electrified: the longtail, front loader and bakfiet. The longtail is typically the lightest and most similar to a standard bike in terms of riding comfort: the weight and cargo hold is off the back of the bike, which helps maintain nimbleness and maneuverability. With a longtail, you can usually fit 1-3 children via mounted seats or a cage. Electric cargo bikes fall into the same classification system as any other electric bike — which you can read more about here.

The front loader cargo bike is better for bringing infants and very small children along for the ride, because the cargo area is situated at the front of the bike, rather than the back. This type of ride can take some getting used to, so practice before loading the kids up. It uses linkage steering, which means that although the front wheel is still controlled by your handlebars, but it's connected through a rod; this can make steering more challenging if you're not familiar with the feeling.

The final cargo bike style is the bakfiet, which is very popular in the Netherlands and other European countries, but is still being adopted in the U.S.. They can fit a ton of gear and at least two kids, but they can be cumbersome when non-electric.

What can I haul with my electric cargo bike?

The short answer is: anything you can fit in your cargo hold or mount safely to your ride. This can be your kids (with helmets on, of course) your dog, your groceries or your camping gear. If it fits and you can handle the weight, you can ride.

The Best Electric Cargo Bikes to Haul Your Stuff Around

Specialized Globe Haul ST

Specialized Best Overall Electric Cargo Bike Specialized Globe Haul ST specialized.com $2,700.00 SHOP NOW

Range: 60 miles

60 miles Weight: 78 pounds

78 pounds Weight Capacity: 419 pounds

419 pounds Classification: Class 1

As one of the most popular bike manufacturers on the market, it's no surprise that that Specialized's take on the electric cargo bike would grab our attention. It's loaded with features, Specialized build quality and is competitively priced at less than $3,000. The Globe Haul ST comes stock with a rear cargo rack, integrated front and rear lights, plenty of accessory mounts and a 772-wh battery and 700-watt rear hub motor combo that lets you zoom up and down hills and along highways for 60 miles before you need a charge. The Globe Haul ST fits riders from 4'5" all the way up to 6'4".

Tern GSD S10

REI Best Folding Electric Cargo Bike Tern GSD S10 Folding Electric Bike $5,099.00 SHOP NOW

Range: 26-53 miles

26-53 miles Weight: 74 lbs. 0.5 oz.

74 lbs. 0.5 oz. Weight Capacity: 440 pounds

440 pounds Classification: Class 1

Double up your convenience levels with this electrified, folding cargo bike. Tern packed a ton of space-saving functionality into its bike, including FlatFold and Vertical Parking. FlatFold allows the handlebar and stem to fold down next to the frame, and the seat to telescope down, so the bike can fit in tight places other rides wouldn't. The GSD S10 takes four hours for a full charge, and the mid-drive Bosch Cargo Line Motor provides plenty of power. The Tern GSD S10 accomodates riders between 4'11" - 6'5".

Lectric XPedition

Lectric Best Budget Electric Cargo Bike Lectric XPedition lectricebikes.com $1,179.00 SHOP NOW

Range: 150 miles

150 miles Weight: 68 pounds

68 pounds Weight Capacity: 450 pounds

450 pounds Classification: Class 1, 2, or 3

You may be curious about the cargo bike life, but already have a fleet of bikes — in that case, sometimes it's best to go with the wallet-friendly option if you know it won't be your only ride. Lectric's Xpedition is almost a grand less than its competitors, yet manages to pack in comparable tech into its electric cargo bike: go for the single battery option, and you'll get a cargo capacity of up to 450 pounds, a 1,310-watt motor and range of 75 miles; go for the double battery setup (an extra $300) and you'll get the same capacity and motor paired with a staggering range of 150 miles. These features come together to carry you, your kids and your gear where you need to go. Depending on the setting you choose, your Xpedition could be classified as a Class 1, 2 or 3 ride. The Xpedition fits riders between 4'11" - 6'5".

Trek Fetch+ 4

Trek Best Bakfiet Electric Cargo Bike Trek Fetch+ 4 trekbikes.com $8,499.99 SHOP NOW

Range: 86 miles

86 miles Weight: 165.35 pounds

165.35 pounds Max box weight: 175 pounds

175 pounds Weight Capacity: Box capacity 175 pounds; maximum total weight limit (combined weight of bicycle, rider, and cargo) of 551 pounds

Box capacity 175 pounds; maximum total weight limit (combined weight of bicycle, rider, and cargo) of 551 pounds Classification: Class 1

Easily the most unique-looking bike on this list (and the only bakfiet), the Fetch+ 4 is made with stability and comfort in mind. At just under $8,500, it's definitely an investment, but if you've decided to ditch the car for good, this is a solid replacement that will get you, and your stuff, where you need to go (within 86 miles). Trek says you can confidently carry up to five children on this hauler (total max weight 175 pounds) and with plenty of configuration options, the Fetch+ 4 is meant to grow and change with you and your family. Key features include EVA molded seats for tiny passengers, a 200mm dropper seatpost, a Bontrager Mik rack and bag mounting system and an optional rainfly for wet weather. The Fetch+ 4 can accommodate riders between 5' - 6'3".

Aventon Abound

Aventon Best Included Features and Accessories Aventon Abound aventon.com $2,199.00 SHOP NOW

Range: Up to 50 miles

Up to 50 miles Weight: 81 pounds

81 pounds Weight Capacity: 440 pounds

440 pounds Classification: Class 1

Aventon is known for keeping its bikes affordable, and although the Abound is its most expensive, it only comes out to $2,200 — one of the most affordable rides on this list. The Abound is easy to ride, thanks to its low center of gravity and step-through frame, and with the ability to haul up to 440 pounds around, it can haul almost anything you throw at it. The Abound is also feature-rich: it comes stock with a rear cargo rack, passenger footboards, a center-mount kickstand and a dropper seatpost. The Abound also comes with 50mm of front suspension, injecting comfort into an already killer ride. It doesn't have the largest range on the list, but if you're using it to pick up the kids from school or grab some groceries, chances are good you won't max it out. The Abound can accommodate riders between 4'11" - 6'3".

Momentum Pakyak E+

Momentum Momentum Pakyak E+ $5,600.00 $4,900.00 (12% off) SHOP NOW

Range: Primary battery: 35-60 miles; with optional auxiliary battery: 70-120 miles

Primary battery: 35-60 miles; with optional auxiliary battery: 70-120 miles Weight: 79 pounds

79 pounds Weight Capacity: 361 pounds

361 pounds Classification: Class 1

Looking for an electric cargo bike that will do its job, no questions asked? If you're the no-frills type but still want a dependable, easy-riding cargo bike, Momentum has you covered. The lifestyle-oriented bike manufacturer is dipping its toes into e-bikedom with the Pakyak E+, which isn't the cheapest or most expensive bike on this list — it's right in the middle of the pack in terms of pricepoint, features and power. Key features include the mid step-through frame, a double kickstand, dropper seat post and plenty of accessories to add on (prices range between $65 - $235). The 500 Wh battery can be supplemented with an auxiliary add-on, if desired, and the bike will reach a full charge in just under four hours. The Pakyak E+ will fit riders between 4'11" - 6'5".

Cake Åik

Cake Best Heavy Duty Electric Cargo Bike Cake Åik :work $270.00 SHOP NOW

Range: 223 miles

223 miles Weight: 82 pounds

82 pounds Weight Capacity: 440 pounds

440 pounds Motorcycle license required? No

If you're a professional and want to be able to get around minimally and efficiently, you'll want to consider Cake's newest ride: the Åik, which the brand positions as a "utility choice for demanding professionals". This heavy-duty transportation tool is still technically a bicycle, even if it more closely resembles a pared-d0wn motorcycle. Featuring 100Nm of torque, an Enviolo Extreme rear hub, an extruded and forged 6061 aluminum frame and the option to pack on one, two or three batteries, this little beast is ready to help you conquer the streets, and your dreams. With easily the most range on the list, this bike isn't for bopping around town: it's engineered and designed for serious business, baby.