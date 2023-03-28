Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Gear Up for Spring with These Wardrobe Staples
3
Here's How to Buy an Official AFC Richmond Kit
4
The Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds, Tested
5
Three Boots You Can Trust on Every Trail

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

That Little Hole in Your Swiss Army Knife Has a Surprising Use

It could save your behind in the backcountry — or at least help you keep your pants up.

By Steve Mazzucchi
awl hole fd gear patrol lead full
Gear Patrol

Welcome to Further Details, a series dedicated to ubiquitous but overlooked elements hidden on your favorite products. This week: a classic multi-tool’s mysterious eyelet.

No outdoors product sticks around for more than a century without being pretty damn useful. And though it has experienced countless modifications since the original “Soldier Knife model 1890” — featuring a spear point blade, reamer, can opener, screwdriver and oak wood scales — the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife is about as utilitarian as it gets. Hell, my dad once used the tiny saw blade to cut down a Christmas tree during a family holiday gathering in New Mexico’s Sierra Blanca mountain range.

Related Stories
What Do the Characters on Your Pocket Knife Mean?
This Knife Hack Eases Changing in Public Restrooms

More than 130 years after Karl Elsener started crafting pocket knives, Victorinox produces nearly a hundred varieties for all kinds of activities. Like that first one did, a great number of them include a reamer/awl, a feature that actually pre-dates the Swiss Army Knife, which is not in fact the first multi-tool.

In chapter 107 of 1851’s Moby Dick, author Herman Melville references “Sheffield contrivances, assuming the exterior – though a little swelled – of a common pocket knife; but containing, not only blades of various sizes, but also screw-drivers, cork-screws, tweezers, awls, pens, rulers, nail-filers, countersinkers.”

But I digress. It’s no surprise the awl is ubiquitous: taking up very little space, it’s indispensable for puncturing everything from cloth and leather to aluminum and wood. And yet, have you ever stopped to think what purpose that little hole in the middle of it serves? It turns out that particular aspect makes it not only an awl, but also a sewing needle.

Awl-Hole-FD-Gear-Patrol-Amb
Henry Phillips

It doesn’t work quite like a traditional one, of course, because there’s no way to push your entire knife through a piece of material. However, with the right technique, you can use your Swiss Army Knife to mend torn gear in the backcountry or even fix a broken belt to keep your pants up.

Essentially what you do is thread the awl and puncture the two pieces of material you wish to sew together. Then you begin creating loops on the backside of the material that you can place the lead end of the thread through in order to stitch. The clever process is clearly demonstrated by DIY guru Phil Crockett in this handy little video.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Is it fast? No. But just like my dad using a three-inch saw blade to bring home a six-foot Christmas tree in a pinch, it totally works.

Victorinox Swiss Army Huntsman Pocket Knife

amazon.com
$52.00
$38.97 (25% off)
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
The Best New Knives & EDC of 2023 (So Far)
The Best Small Pocket Knives for Every Day Carry
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Knives & Multitools
CRKT's On-Sale Knives Make Great EDC Additions
12 Types of Knife Blades and What They’re For
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 9 Best Bushcraft Knives of 2023
The Best Small Pocket Knives for Every Day Carry
The 10 Best Fixed-Blade Knives Available
The Best Pocket Knives of 2023
This Knife Is My New Favorite EDC
Damascus Steel: What Is It and How Is It Made?
The Best Pocket Knife Sharpeners of 2023
The Best New Knives & EDC of 2023 (So Far)