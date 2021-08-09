Today's Top Stories
1
Say Goodbye to These Beers before Its Too Late
2
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
The Low-Top Sneaker Your Wardrobe Is Missing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

All the Essential Tailgate Gear You Need for Football Season

Whether you spend your weekends at your alma mater or in NFL parking lots, this gear will get you to kickoff and then some.

By Will Porter
friends barbecuing during tailgating party
Thomas BarwickGetty Images

August can bring the sweltering dog days of summer but also sees the return of one of America's greatest pastimes: leaf-peeping. Okay, just kidding, we're talking about something else. The end of summer means it's time for football season. For those of us who are (substantially) less physically gifted than your average linebacker, this doesn't mean suiting up and hitting the gridiron, but it does mean we're about to get back to what we, the fans, do best: tailgate.

Over the years, tailgating essentials have evolved from just a cooler and some food out of the back of a truck to gameday setups with multiple generators firing up a flat-screen and smoking ten pounds of brisket at 7:00 a.m. However you like to spend your gamedays, whether it is Saturday on campus or Sunday at the stadium, there are some must-haves for every tailgate party. We rounded up everything that we haul to our favorite tailgates and dropped them below to get you started.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
E-Z UP Spectator Shelter & GearRunner Folding Wagon Package
EZ UP
E-Z Up
$327.00
$327 AT E-Z UP

Ahhh, shade on a sunny day. Don't get caught without it on those blistering early-season gamedays — or the days with a bit of rain. 

PK Grills PKGO Camp & Tailgate Grilling System
Huckberry
PK Grills
$269.00
$269 AT HUCKBERRY

This grill is super mobile and even turns into two grills thanks to PK's Flipkit. 

Yeti Tundra 45
Yeti
Yeti
$300.00
$300 AT YETI

This really is the best of the best — just get one already.  

Lifetime 5-Foot Fold-In-Half Table
Walmart
Lifetime
$102.00
$102 AT WALMART

These easy-to-move tables are essential for feeding everyone at the tailgate (and for smashing). 

GrowlerWerks uKeg 128 oz - Stainless Steel Growler (w/ CO2)
Huckberry
GrowlerWerks
$149.00
$149 AT HUCKBERRY

Does your favorite beer only come on draft at the brewery? No problem, this mini keg holds the equivalent of 10 cans.  

Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Huckberry
Looft
$84.98
$85 AT HUCKBERRY

Don't waste your time with a BIC lighter or matches — get something tailor-made for lighting charcoal in a jiffy. 

RTIC Insulated Tote Bag
RTIC
RTIC
$44.99
$45 AT RTIC

Whether you need to haul extra beers, condiments, food or gear, you need a big, tough tote. 

Yeti Colster
Yeti
Yeti
$25.00
$25 AT YETI

Seriously, don't get stuck with a warm beer on a hot day. 

REI Co-op Camp Chair
REI
REI
$50.00
$50 AT REI

Buy one, buy two, buy ten. Everyone needs somewhere to sit. 

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks
ThermoWorks
$105.00
$105 AT THERMOWORKS

The latest release from ThermoWorks, the Thermapen ONE is the cooking thermometer chosen by chefs everywhere. 

Sonos Roam
Sonos
Sonos
$169.00
$169 AT SONOS.COM

Listen to the pre-game coverage, other games or your favorite tunes. Nobody likes a silent party. 

Honda 2200-Watt Remote Gasoline Powered Inverter Generator
Home Depot
Honda
$1,099.00
$1,099 AT HOME DEPOT

Keeping power on hand is essential, regardless of what you're powering up on gameday.  

RIDGID 100 ft. 12/3 Outdoor Extension Cord
Home Depot
RDGID
$94.97
$95 AT HOME DEPOT

Don't get caught far from the closest outlet...most of which are not accessible in a parking lot. 

AYL Silicone Cooking Gloves
Amazon
AYL
$15.99
$16 AT AMAZON

Good for a ton of things around the tailgate site, you won't regret having a hardy set of gloves on hand. 

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The 13 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
We Tested Drugstore Pomades. These are the Top Six
The 10 Most Important Rolex Watches Ever Made
This Bonkers New e-Bike Is Truly One of a Kind
The Other Moon Watch Is Having a Big Anniversary
How to Buy Your First New Luxury Watch
Here's How To Stay Cool at Night
Use Oils to Repair and Rejuvenate Your Hair
Can You Really Turn a Jigsaw into a Massage Gun?