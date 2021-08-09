August can bring the sweltering dog days of summer but also sees the return of one of America's greatest pastimes: leaf-peeping. Okay, just kidding, we're talking about something else. The end of summer means it's time for football season. For those of us who are (substantially) less physically gifted than your average linebacker, this doesn't mean suiting up and hitting the gridiron, but it does mean we're about to get back to what we, the fans, do best: tailgate.

Over the years, tailgating essentials have evolved from just a cooler and some food out of the back of a truck to gameday setups with multiple generators firing up a flat-screen and smoking ten pounds of brisket at 7:00 a.m. However you like to spend your gamedays, whether it is Saturday on campus or Sunday at the stadium, there are some must-haves for every tailgate party. We rounded up everything that we haul to our favorite tailgates and dropped them below to get you started.