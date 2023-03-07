The 10 Best Camping Chairs for Every Kind of Camping

There are many styles of camping. Some people go off the grid in South America. Others park their van and camp wherever they can find a parking spot with a view.

But no matter what, at the end of a long day of backpacking, fishing, hunting or even just swimming in the lake nearby, every camper likes to take a load off and the cold, hard ground won’t cut it. Thankfully, there’s a camp chair for everyone; collapsible seating ranges from heavy, relatively luxurious chairs you’ll need a car to tote around to ultralight chairs that can slot snugly into a backpack.



What to Look for in a Camp Chair

Camping chairs come in many forms: there are comfort-oriented thrones, lightweight options and budget-friendly picks, to name a few. Whatever the cost or size, two of the most common fabrics used in camp chairs are polyester and ripstop nylon, which are valued for their durability, water resistance and availability. Many chairs also come with closed-cell foam padding in the arms, upping comfort in the wild.

When you're shopping for the perfect camp chair to take on life's adventures, consider the following: weight, packed dimensions and comfort. If you're a car camper and have the extra space for a bulky (and maybe more padded, more comfortable) beach chair, go ahead and splurge. If you're an ounce counter and lightness is a priority, make sure you're packing a chair that can fit in your pack. When opting for a lighter chair, you'll start to notice the fabrics become thinner, the accessories like cup holders and back pocket pouches disappear and frames lose weight — these chairs aren't as comfortable as their more robust car camping counterparts, but when weight is a priority, comfort takes a backseat. As with many items, build quality decreases with price, so if you're in the market for a budget-friendly option, be aware you may also be sacrificing quality, comfort and durability.

With that in mind, here are 10 of our favorite camping chairs that run the gamut from minimalist to ultra-luxe.

How We Tested