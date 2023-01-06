Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 14 Best Travel Mugs to Keep Drinks Insulated On the Go
When you’re on the go or off on a big adventure, a top-notch coffee keeper is critical — and these picks are just perfect.
Travel mugs are one of those banal items that, thanks to their sheer frequency of use, necessitate a bit more consideration. You might be tempted to grab whatever mug you see on sale without thinking too much about the fact you’ll be using it all the time.
-
Best TumblerCamelBak Horizon 10 Ounce Rocks Tumbler Read More
-
Best All-AroundYETI Rambler 20 Ounce Tumbler Read More
-
Best UpgradeCamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup Read More
-
Best on a BudgetEllo Campy Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Mug Read More
-
Classiest Travel MugRTIC Travel Coffee Mug Read More
It’s only upon repeated use that flaws begin to stick out and you begin saying to yourself, ‘oh, it’s not actually insulated that well,’ ‘the cap is leaky’ or simply ‘this looks bad.’
What you need is something that's simple to use, leakproof, durable and stylish, as well as something that also fits easily in your cupholder and keeps your coffee or tea toasty (or your iced beverages and water cold) for hours. So to save you time (and money) in your search for an awesome travel mug that meets all these qualifications, we’ve pulled together this guide to what we consider the finest ones. Happy shopping — and sipping.
How We Tested
Insulated travel mugs ensure freshness for both hot and cold drinks, and as a result, you can use them in just about every environment imaginable. We tested ours all the way from the chilly Pacific Northwest into the humid summers of the Northeast United States, sipping our way through coffee, cocktails, beer, water and other delicious drinks. We packed them in backpacks, stuffed them into car cupholders, dropped them (accidentally) off tailgates and rinsed them out in rivers. After plenty of testing, here are our top picks.
No everyday carry is complete without a reusable, durable, leak-proof water bottle.