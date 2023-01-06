The 14 Best Travel Mugs to Keep Drinks Insulated On the Go

Travel mugs are one of those banal items that, thanks to their sheer frequency of use, necessitate a bit more consideration. You might be tempted to grab whatever mug you see on sale without thinking too much about the fact you’ll be using it all the time.

It’s only upon repeated use that flaws begin to stick out and you begin saying to yourself, ‘oh, it’s not actually insulated that well,’ ‘the cap is leaky’ or simply ‘this looks bad.’

What you need is something that's simple to use, leakproof, durable and stylish, as well as something that also fits easily in your cupholder and keeps your coffee or tea toasty (or your iced beverages and water cold) for hours. So to save you time (and money) in your search for an awesome travel mug that meets all these qualifications, we’ve pulled together this guide to what we consider the finest ones. Happy shopping — and sipping.

How We Tested