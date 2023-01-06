Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 14 Best Travel Mugs to Keep Drinks Insulated On the Go

When you’re on the go or off on a big adventure, a top-notch coffee keeper is critical — and these picks are just perfect.

By Gear Patrol
collage of four water bottles
Courtesy

Travel mugs are one of those banal items that, thanks to their sheer frequency of use, necessitate a bit more consideration. You might be tempted to grab whatever mug you see on sale without thinking too much about the fact you’ll be using it all the time.

It’s only upon repeated use that flaws begin to stick out and you begin saying to yourself, ‘oh, it’s not actually insulated that well,’ ‘the cap is leaky’ or simply ‘this looks bad.’

What you need is something that's simple to use, leakproof, durable and stylish, as well as something that also fits easily in your cupholder and keeps your coffee or tea toasty (or your iced beverages and water cold) for hours. So to save you time (and money) in your search for an awesome travel mug that meets all these qualifications, we’ve pulled together this guide to what we consider the finest ones. Happy shopping — and sipping.

How We Tested

camelbak
Clayton Herrmann

Insulated travel mugs ensure freshness for both hot and cold drinks, and as a result, you can use them in just about every environment imaginable. We tested ours all the way from the chilly Pacific Northwest into the humid summers of the Northeast United States, sipping our way through coffee, cocktails, beer, water and other delicious drinks. We packed them in backpacks, stuffed them into car cupholders, dropped them (accidentally) off tailgates and rinsed them out in rivers. After plenty of testing, here are our top picks.

Best Tumbler
CamelBak Horizon 10 Ounce Rocks Tumbler
Courtesy
$19 AT AMAZON

  • Fits easily in your hand or in your pack

  • Won't hold a standard 12 oz can of beer (or other beverages)

Camelbak's small-but-mighty 10 ounce tumbler is perfect for keeping drinks — alcoholic or not — chilled and ready for sipping at a moment's notice. The double-walled insulated stainless steel is powder-coated for a sweat-free finish: use this for your afternoon cocktail this weekend, and you won't get those annoying drops rolling off every time you raise your glass to take a refreshing sip.

Camelbak's non-slip silicone pad on the base keeps things upright and steady, and its tumbler-style lid slides open into three different positions, so you can find the flow that works for you.

Best All-Around
YETI Rambler 20 Ounce Tumbler
Courtesy
$35 AT AMAZON

  • Sturdy, Reliable and User-Friendly
  • Dishwasher Safe

  • No Handle

Yeti is pretty firmly ensconced as the cooler king. No big surprise then that the company makes some pretty damn good mugs as well. This double-wall vacuum-insulated option keeps your beverage as hot or cold as you like while also looking good and standing up to the elements. The no-muss Magslider lid makes it even more travel friendly.

Best Upgrade
CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup
Now 21% off
$39 AT AMAZON

  • Red Dot Design Award-Winner
  • 2-In-1 Versatility

  • Quite Tall

If you're looking for a travel mug that can do more — and are willing to shell out for it — CamelBak's Red Dot Design Award-winning innovation is your play. The insulated 22 oz. bottle features a removable, lidded 16 oz. cup you can use to reduce waste at a coffee shop, stash snacks and even use to share some of your precious rocket fuel with a friend, if you're so inclined. Note: A smaller, $34 version (17 oz. bottle, 12 oz. cup) is available too.

Best on a Budget
Ello Campy Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Mug
$42 AT AMAZON

  • Classic Styling
  • Comfortable Handle

  • White Lid Shows Stains

If you love to get outdoors, this backcountry-inspired travel mug looks just like the ceramic mugs that used to be everyone’s go-to for camping. The sliding leak-proof lid keeps things hot and secure for up to five hours. We recommend pairing this mug with some easy-to-make camp coffee like Kuju’s pour-over grounds or Alpine Start’s instant coffee.

Classiest Travel Mug
RTIC Travel Coffee Mug
Now 50% off
$9 AT RTICOUTDOORS.COM

  • Top-Tier Insulation
  • Multiple Sizes Available

  • Hand-Wash Only

Rtic makes top-of-the-line coolers, so it’s understandable the brand also crushes the hot beverage game — with style to spare. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps each sip toasty, and the 16-ounce capacity ensures there will be plenty such sips. (Several 12-ounce versions are also available at the link, so double-check the size you are getting.)

Best for Bike Rides
Velo Canteen
$45 AT VELOCANTEEN.COM

  • Comes with two lids: a stainless steel option, and a BPA-free flip straw

  • Only holds 13.5 ounces

For the cyclist that enjoys a quality brew but doesn't want to pour it into plastic (and for refined riders that want a beautiful, functional bottle to complement their kit) it doesn't get much better than Velo's Stainless Steel Canteen. It fits in a standard cage, works on and off the bike and double-walled stainless steel keeps warm drinks warm for hours on end.

Most Colorful Travel Mug
Zojirushi 16-ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug
$24 AT AMAZON

  • 24 Available Colorways
  • High 20-ounce Capacity

  • Short Cold Temp Retention Period

Offered in a number of attractive hues — 24, to be exact — Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

Best for Iced Coffee
Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 16 oz Travel Mug
$33 AT KLEANKANTEEN.COM

  • Stays Cold 47 Hours
  • Easy to Clean

  • Unremarkable Appearance

This vacuum-insulated bottle gives you loads of liquid refreshment options. But simply using the included leak-proof Café Cap and carrying handle, you can tote hot coffee for an impressive 14 hours — or iced coffee for a mind-blowing 47.

Best Looking Travel Mug
Swell Teakwood Traveler
$35 AT SWELL.COM

  • Triple-Layer Vacuum Insulation
  • Three Sizes Available

  • Not Real Wood

The 16-ounce version of this distinctive-looking option will keep your coffee steaming for a a generous 12 hours thanks to stainless steel and triple-walled insulation. If the wood finish isn’t your style, there are several other colors and patterns to peruse.

Best for Backpacks
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Sip Lid Travel Mug
$35 AT HYDRO FLASK

  • Cupholder- & Bag-Friendly
  • Dishwasher Safe

  • Really Just a Water Bottle

Hydro Flask’s double-wall, vacuum-insulated, stainless steel water bottles are known to keep beverages cold or hot all day long, and the same goes for its coffee mugs. The variety of colors and sizes Hydro Flask offers is wide, the carry handle makes it easy to strap to any pack, and the lifetime warranty is sweet.

Most User-Friendly Travel Mug
Stanley Classic One Hand Vacuum Mug 16oz/473 mL - Hammertone Green
$40 AT AMAZON

  • One-Hand Operable
  • Iconic Appearance

  • Not Particularly Modern

Stanley's been at it for more than a century, with consistent quality you can trust. This mug combines timeless good looks with reliable 18/8 Stainless Steel and double-wall vacuum insulation to ensure hours of toasty joe. It's easy to drink while driving, too, thanks to the push-button lid you can trigger with your thumb.

Best Grip
Contigo
Contigo Autoseal Transit Travel Mug
$60 AT AMAZON

  • Non-slip grip
  • Lifetime warranty

  • Hand wash only

Contigo's travel mug will keep any beverage hot for up to five hours, and a cold brew cool for 12 hours. The 16-ounce vessel's non-slip grip prevents drops, and the lifetime warranty prevents regret if you still manage to let it fall.

Best for On-the-Go Brewing
Otterbox Elevation 20 Tumbler
$30 AT OTTERBOX

  • Innovative Insulation
  • Many Available Accessories

  • Lid Reportedly Leaks

Thanks to an innovative internal copper lining, the Elevation Tumbler will keep your coffee hot all day long — and cool drinks cold too. The sweat-resistant design prevents rings, the stainless steel construction can take a beating, and it comes in nine colors. Tack on a French Press Lid ($30) and you can even whip up java on the road.

Best for Tea
Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler
$25 AT AMAZON

  • Highly Reviewed
  • Built-In Tea Hook

  • Not the Most Durable

This fan-favorite has nearly 15,000 Amazon ratings and a 4.7-star average. The vacuum insulation will keep coffee or tea hot for up to five hours, while the built-in tea hook handily suspends tea bags and most loose leaf infusers.

