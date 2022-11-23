The Best Dog Leashes for Every Dog

Despite our best attempts to breed them into small, cute, lap-lounging pets, dogs are still, at their core, outdoor animals. And while yours might be perfectly happy lounging around the house all day, getting outside for some exercise is a must to keep your four-legged friend happy, healthy, and long-lived. However, for those without yards (like city apartment folk) or with especially energetic dogs, a quick pop outside to use the restroom isn't going to be enough. Rather, your dog needs to go on walks. And to properly go on walks, you're going to need a leash.

As is the case with just about any piece of gear, there's not a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to dog leashes (or harnesses, for that matter). Instead, the one you choose will be impacted by your budget, the type of dog you have (breed, age, activity level and more are all factors), your personal tastes and even the kinds of activities you intend to embark upon (no pun intended). But we're also keen on helping you narrow your choices down, as we've done our own research and testing to come up with this guide to the best dog leashes. If your dog needs a lead, you'll find a great one here.

Why You Should (Always) Use a Leash

You might think your dog is well-behaved enough to forgo using a leash in certain situations. However, we caution against simply taking your dog off leash for a number of reasons. For starters, there are laws prohibiting off-leash activities in many cities, parks, etc. Secondly, keeping your dog on a leash can help protect them from dangerous terrain (like perilous cliffs, river rapids, highly-trafficked roads, etc.), wildlife (bears, mountain lions, wolves, coyotes, etc.) and even people and other dogs (you never know how someone might react to an unleashed dog sprinting up to them). Obviously, there are some instances where this is fine, like dog parks, but we ask that you be as responsible as you can and don't take your dog off leash unless you're absolutely confident it's okay to do so.

Why We Don't Recommend Retractable Leashes

At a glance, retractable leashes seem like a happy medium between giving your dog complete, unadulterated freedom and keeping them close at your side. However, there are far more reasons to consider avoiding them altogether. For starters, the added freedom comes with a behavioral downside: they teach your dog to pull. Second, the extra distance between you and your dog means that, ultimately, you're not really in control of your dog or its actions, potentially putting you both in danger. Third, these leashes can often cause injuries, with the most common including rope burns, whiplash, strangulation, etc. Fourth, there has been an outpouring amongst licensed veterinarians imploring people to avoid retractable leashes for all of the reasons above and more (see examples of the dangers and training pitfalls of retractable leashes and why a licensed veterinarian dislikes them). Finally (if that's not all reason enough), there have even been cases of recalls because of faulty mechanisms in these types of leashes, which can cause even more injuries to both animal and owner.

How We Tested