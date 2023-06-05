Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors.

The Best Dog Harnesses for Any Dog

Harnesses are safer and more secure than simple collars, reduce choking and give you, the owner, more control.

By Sean Tirman
ruffwear front range dog harness
Ruffwear

According to the American Kennel Club, using a collar alone to walk your dog could end up resulting in "back pain, throat damage, and other discomfort[s]." By contrast, harnesses tend to be more comfortable, offer more security and control and (in conjunction with proper training) can even help curb leash-reactive behaviors, like pulling. If you have adopted a furry, four-legged friend and you're still using a collar alone to walk them, it might be time for a change.

Unfortunately, the market is awash with seemingly hundreds of dog harness options, and it can be extremely difficult to tell which ones are worth your money and the cheap, rip-off imposters. However, since we know you love your pup(s) just as we do, we've done the digging and a good deal of firsthand testing to help pare down the many, many options out there. And we've narrowed them down to the following collection of the best dog harnesses for any dog. Big or small, old or still a puppy, city-bound or trail-ready, you'll find the perfect harness for your dog right here.

What to Look For

Materials

Nowadays, most dog harnesses are made from various types of nylon, a relatively high-tensile synthetic that is naturally weatherproof, scratch- and tear-resistant, lightweight and fairly inexpensive. Some come with alternative material accents, but even this is increasingly rare (and really doesn't change the overall quality). You can probably find alternative material harnesses, but you're going to have to hunt for them; nylon really is the standard.

One thing to note, however, is that there are grades of nylon — high "denier" nylon tends to be tougher overall and if you see the word "ballistic" attached to it, it means it's a similar construction to the kinds of gear used by the military, law enforcement and the like. Truth be told, most harnesses are going to be pretty tough overall — that's just the nature of the material. But if you really want to make sure you're getting the best of the best, look out for specificity in the types of nylon. If a brand doesn't outline what kind of nylon they use, it's probably safe to assume that it is lower-grade.

Step-In vs. Slip-On

Generally speaking, there are two types of harnesses — ones that you can slip on over your dog's head and ones that your dog steps into that are then clipped around them. Overall, they function pretty similarly, but there are benefits and drawbacks to both.

Step-in harnesses are usually pretty sturdy and are better for dogs that might pull, as they have a greater surface area around your dog's chest region, which lessens the chance that your dog might choke itself. However, these harnesses can get pretty grimy, especially for outdoor usage because of how you put them onto your dog (usually, by setting them on the ground and having your dog step into them). Slip-on harnesses can more easily be kept clean, but they don't always have the same broad surface area over your dog's chest and might not be as well suited to leash-reactive or high-energy dogs.

Clips

You might think that more clips equal more security, right? Well, that's sort of true. But it also depends on what your dog's harness's clips are constructed from — metal is usually more study and long-lasting than plastic — and their format. Most harnesses feature traditional squeeze clips, but some have proprietary designs and others still use belt buckle-style clips (which are probably the most secure but also the least convenient).

Ultimately, you'll have to decide what kind of clip and material matters to you and fits your budget. Just remember to keep an eye on it, as it could affect the overall value (and even the weight) of your dog's harness.

A Note on Training

As is the case with every activity you do with your dog, using a harness is likely going to require some training (for both of you). And the reason for this is twofold. First, it will take some time for your dog to get used to being in a harness — probably not as much time as, say, booties, but time nonetheless. Second, you and your dog will both have to learn how the harness affects your interaction — your dog might be more aggressive in a harness or may need to build their confidence (it all depends on your unique animal). Either way, this is a chance for you and your pet to build on your existing bond, but we urge patience, as this is probably going to be a new experience for you both.

More Dog Gear

    How We Tested
    a collage of dogs wearing dog harnesses
    Gear Patrol Staff

    Thankfully, our testers are also largely dog owners — with a multitude of canines of varying sizes, shapes, ages, activity and energy levels, etc. So, over the course of several months, we had them utilize these harnesses — some for daily walks, others for outdoor adventure and a few for both — to see if they could stand up to regular and, in some cases, heavy usage. We've also taken into account the dogs' comfort levels, the durability of the fabrics, the ease of use (especially regarding putting them on and taking them off, as well as adjustments) and more.

    Best for Small Dogs
    Voyager Step-In Air Harness
    $28 AT AMAZON

    • Inexpensive
    • Super-easy to use
    • Lots of available colorways

    • Not the most durable
    • Probably not ideal for large dogs
    • Sizes: XXXS - XL
    • Materials: Breathable mesh fabric with a strong Velcro closure and heavy duty metal D-rings

    With sizing that goes down to XXXS, a comfortable and breathable mesh exterior with a soft lining and a very easy step-in single-buckle closure, this might be the perfect daily walk-ready harness for small and medium-sized dogs. It's fairly no-nonsense and certainly budget-friendly, which makes it approachable and accessible, as well. While we wouldn't necessarily recommend it for outdoor activities like hiking and camping (the fabric just isn't durable enough for heavy-duty usage), it certainly gets the job done for city and suburban walks and some light off-road adventuring. Of course, this being perhaps the easiest harness to put on and use might just trump its downsides.

    Our tester found this budget-friendly harness to be extremely reliable and worth the investment — including periodically needing to buy a new one. They also said they appreciate the wide range of colorways, as replacing the harness also becomes a bit of an exercise in style.

    Best for Everyday Use
    Ruffwear Hi and Light
    $50 AT AMAZON

    • Lightweight and comfortable
    • Durable

    • Somewhat odd sizing
    • Sizes: XXXS - L/XL
    • Materials: Fur- and debris-resistant liner, aluminum rings

    With a lightweight construction of durable-as-hell ripstop nylon, a slim overall profile for added comfort without sacrificing on security, a debris-resistant liner, easy strap adjustments, a collection of handsome colorways and more, Ruffwear has clearly set a high bar with the aptly-named Hi and Light dog harness. This offering is exemplary of what dog harnesses should be and further solidifies Ruffwear's status as one of the best makers of dog gear around. You're going to love it and so will your dog.

    Our tester loved the lightweight construction, overall durability, and ease of use of this harness. Not only that, but they'd happily buy it again, should they ever be able to beat it up enough to require one.

    Best High-End Harness
    Ruffwear Front Range
    $50 AT REI

    • Padded for extra comfort
    • Easy to adjust
    • Multiple leash attachment points

    • Expensive
    • Sizes: XXS - L/XL
    • Materials: 300-denier ripstop polyester/closed-cell foam/knit polyester mesh lining/polyester webbing/engineered nylon webbing/acetal/aluminum

    There is a lot to love about Ruffwear's Front Range dog harness. For starters, it comes from a brand that's beloved by dog owners around the world. It also has a durable yet lightweight and breathable construction consisting of ripstop polyester, closed-cell foam, nylon and aluminum. Pair that with reflective accents, two attachment points (one on the back and one on the front, with the latter perfect for leash-reactive pups), four adjustment points for the perfect fit and rear-mounted clips that don't get mucked up quite as bad as belly-clipped competitors, you've got one of the most formidable all-around options available perhaps ever. If your dog needs one solid harness for all your activities (and you don't mind the relatively high price point), this is likely it.

    Our tester found that, while the price of this harness was quite high, it more than made up for the cost in its range of tremendous features that allow for versatility, comfort, style and more.

    Best for Hiking
    Wilderdog Lightweight Dog Harness
    $42 AT AMAZON

    • Made for the outdoors
    • Benefits charity

    • Neck hole is somewhat narrow
    • Sizes: S - L
    • Materials: Nylon, polyester

    Obviously, with its colorways and designs, this dog harness looks like it was made to take into the great outdoors. Well, guess what? Its durable materials, superb stitching, reflective accents, dual D-ring attachment points (one at the front and one at the back) and quartet of adjustable straps mean that it's exactly tough and capable enough for outdoor usage. In fact, that's precisely what Wilderdog made it for. As if that's not enough, the brand also donates a portion of profits to animals in need in the form of dog food for shelters — so buying this harness also means you'll, by proxy, be doing some good. And that's not for nothing.

    Best Luxury Dog Harness
    Wild One Dog Harness
    Now 35% off
    $31 AT WILDONE.COM

    • Top-notch styling
    • Fits around wider-bellied dogs

    • Not the best for petite dogs
    • Sizes: XS - L
    • Materials: Soft stretch poly base, woven nylon straps, and coated carbon steel D-rings

    With its remarkably clean design, eleven available colorways, quartet of sizes and a bunch of available matching accessories (like leashes, toys, poop bag holders, etc.), Wild One's simply-named Dog Harness is one of the most beautiful, luxurious options available on the market. But the real kicker is that, despite its elevated styling, it actually isn't all that expensive — clocking in at just $48. Sure, it's not a bargain piece, but it's definitely more affordable than we would have believed when we first laid eyes upon it. If you (and your dog) are big into style and design, this is probably the harness for you. Of course, it doesn't hurt that it is also well-built, comfortable and resilient.

    Best for Cars
    Kurgo Tru-Fit Enhanced Strength Crash Tested Smart Car Dog Harness
    $40 AT AMAZON

    • Good for big, strong dogs
    • Crash-tested

    • Higher learning curve
    • Heavy
    • Sizes: XS - XL
    • Materials: Stainless steel hardware, nylon

    Generally speaking, just about any harness can be clipped to a seatbelt attachment if you have the right accessories. However, this one from Kurgo is actually crash-tested and was specifically designed with car rides in mind. And that makes this the perfect harness for anyone that likes to take road trips with their dog. Along with its five adjustment points, D-ring attachment points (both front and back), dual colorways and five available sizes, this harness also comes with a carabiner accessory made to work with literally any seatbelt — so you can feel confident about your canine's car safety.

    Best for Big Dogs
    PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness
    Now 17% off
    $19 AT AMAZON

    • Incredibly simple
    • Good for deterring pulling

    • Not the most secure format
    • Squirmy dogs may slip out
    • Sizes: Petite - X-Large
    • Materials: Nylon

    With a very simple three-strap format, a front-mounted D-ring leash clip (which deters leash-reactive behaviors, like yanking), dual release clips (for easy on and off), this might be the best no-nonsense harness for larger dogs. And that makes sense since it was designed by an actual veterinary behaviorist. However, if you have a smaller breed (even one as small as, say, a chihuahua), the size options run the gamut — so you can still pick this one if you like its simplicity.

    Best for Water Dogs
    Outward Hound Granby Splash Life Jacket
    Now 43% off
    $20 AT AMAZON

    • Life-saving on the water
    • Dual carry handles

    • Bulky
    • Not suitable for everyday use
    • Sizes: XS - XL
    • Materials: Polyester, nylon

    If you spend a lot of time near bodies of water or out on boats and you like to bring your dog along with you, a traditional harness probably isn't going to do the trick. This one, however, is actually a bonafide life jacket, meaning it will give your pup some extra buoyancy if they happen to take a dip. While we probably wouldn't recommend it outside of seafaring usage, you could clip your leash to the rescue straps for those long walks down the pier. And, though it's perhaps obvious, it must be noted: this option could actually save your dog's life.

    Best for Working Breeds
    Kurgo Dog Saddlebag Backpack
    $60 AT AMAZON

    • Great for hiking/camping
    • Lots of onboard storage

    • A lot of straps and clips
    • Bags not removable
    • Sizes: Baxter (30-85 lbs), Big Baxter (50 - 110 lbs)
    • Materials: Polyester, nylon

    There are some types of dogs that, through selective breeding, have been specialized to help out with tasks. And while you might not be a farmer in need of a shepherd, you might still have one of these workhorse breeds. If you do, you might want to actually put them to work with the Kurgo Dog Saddlebag Backpack, which is part harness, part pack. It still has a leash attachment (which doubles as a bottle opener) and benefits from reflective trim, a heavy-duty handle, tough-as-nails materials and more. Especially for hiking and camping trips, this is a superb option.

    Best for Running
    Kurgo Journey Air Harness
    Now 69% off
    $40 AT PETCO

    • Very breathable
    • Ultralight

    • Runs small
    • Sizes: S - L
    • Materials: Breathable ripstop fabric outer, mesh inner

    Interestingly, the Kurgo Journey Air is actually a follow-up to the brand's Journey dog harness. If you're assuming the "Air" in the name refers to the fact that they made it even more lightweight and streamlined, you'd be exactly correct. In fact, the brand says they took everything about the original and made it better. That includes things like swapping the hardware for rustproof, ultralight aluminum, adding a little more padding for additional comfort and more. It also features reflective accents, four adjustment points, dual leash attachment points (front and back) and much more. If you have a speed demon dog that never wants to slow down, this is the perfect harness.

    Best for Service Animals
    Industrial Puppy Service Dog Harness
    $25 AT AMAZON

    • Removable patches
    • Includes useful pamphlets on service animals

    • Can be used on non-service animals
    • Very specific sizing
    • Sizes: XXXS - XXL
    • Materials: Nylon

    Let's just put this out there: not all animals are adopted exclusively for companionship. Some, in fact, have very important jobs as service animals, helping their owners live a more comfortable, accessible life. It's for these dogs that we've picked this service dog harness. It's crafted from double-stitched nylon for durability, comes with two removable "Service Dog" patches, has a large control handle (bigger and tougher than handles on most other harnesses) and comes with a 50-pack of ADA cards (for sharing service animal information).

    Best No-Pull Harness
    2 Hounds Design Freedom No Pull Dog Harness
    $42 AT AMAZON

    • Offers strong control for owners

    • Not the most durable
    • Some sizing issues
    • Sizes: XS - LG
    • Materials: Stainless steel hardware, nylon webbing

    Leash reactive behaviors are extremely common amongst dogs of all breeds and sizes, but these behaviors can also be dangerous for both you and your dog. If you're trying to train your dog to chill out a little while you go on walks, a no-pull harness might be a good investment — like this one from 2 Hounds Design. A true "set it and forget it" harness, this one comes with a patented control loop to help keep your rowdy pup in line, thus keeping you both out of harm's way. It's also comfortable, lightweight and made in the USA.

    Best Heavy-Duty Harness
    Carhartt Walking Harness
    SHOP AT AMAZON

    • Iconic brand
    • Highly durable

    • Only one available colorway
    • Sizes: S - XL
    • Materials: Nylon, canvas

    If you were already aware that Carhartt, one of the most legendary names in workwear, makes dog gear, it should probably come as no surprise to see one of the brand's harnesses on this list. Even if you don't care about the clout of the Carhartt name, this is still a worthwhile harness for its rock-solid 500D nylon canvas construction — which is built to take a licking and keep on ticking. It's also equipped with neoprene pads for your pup's comfort, reflective accents for low-light safety, a trio of adjustment points, wear-resistant edge binding and so much more.

    The Best Dog Beds for Every Dog
    tuft and needle dog bed
    Tuft & Needle

    Give your furry four-legged friend(s) a proper place to rest, just like you would any other family member.

    LEARN MORE

