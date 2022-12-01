A One-Stop Buying Guide for Car Camping Basics

Backcountry has everything you need to upgrade and stock up for adventures ahead – start with these picks and build out your kit from there.
Whether your current camping gear is in need of an upgrade or you're looking to equip yourself for journeys ahead, Backcountry is stocked with everything (and more) you'll need. Stay comfortable outdoors no matter the season or conditions with tents of every size, sleeping bags for any temperature, gear and tools, camp furniture and cooking hardware. Ahead of the holidays, round out your setup and hit the new year, ready to adventure.
Sleeping on the ground doesn't have to feel like sleeping on the ground. This cloud-like cushion is double-wide and suitable for two campers and it comes with a water-resistant stuff sack for easy storage.
This four-person tent is engineered to perform at a stellar price point. Crafted with weather protection in mind and from durable materials, this spacious tent provides an excellent option for car campers.
What do you mean, "Is an all-terrain cooler really necessary?"??? This 80-liter fella from one of our favorite cooler brands features knobby rubber tires that make hauling all your bevs and meal ingredients to the campsite a cinch, no matter the terrain. Enjoy huge capacity and mega capability: fit up to 120 cans and 20lb of ice, with up to 10 days of ice retention – plus, it's "grizzly bear-resistant."
Keep camping and snuggling through the cooler months with this doublewide sleeping bag featuring Cloudloft insulation. Its top fully zips off, so you can still use it in the warmer months, and features enough room for your favorite camping pillows.
Cook up your favorite creations over the campfire with a reliable, heavy-gauge steel setup that ensures long-lasting durability. Easy folding legs make for easy packing, carrying and stowing.