A One-Stop Buying Guide for Car Camping Basics

Backcountry has everything you need to upgrade and stock up for adventures ahead – start with these picks and build out your kit from there.

By Gear Patrol Studios
best gifts for car camping from backcountry

Whether your current camping gear is in need of an upgrade or you're looking to equip yourself for journeys ahead, Backcountry is stocked with everything (and more) you'll need. Stay comfortable outdoors no matter the season or conditions with tents of every size, sleeping bags for any temperature, gear and tools, camp furniture and cooking hardware. Ahead of the holidays, round out your setup and hit the new year, ready to adventure.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Stoic
Stoic Double Cloud Camp Bed LUX
$84 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

Sleeping on the ground doesn't have to feel like sleeping on the ground. This cloud-like cushion is double-wide and suitable for two campers and it comes with a water-resistant stuff sack for easy storage.

stoic
Madrone 4 Tent: 4-person 3-season
$64 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

This four-person tent is engineered to perform at a stellar price point. Crafted with weather protection in mind and from durable materials, this spacious tent provides an excellent option for car campers.

RovR
RovR RollR 80
$325 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

What do you mean, "Is an all-terrain cooler really necessary?"??? This 80-liter fella from one of our favorite cooler brands features knobby rubber tires that make hauling all your bevs and meal ingredients to the campsite a cinch, no matter the terrain. Enjoy huge capacity and mega capability: fit up to 120 cans and 20lb of ice, with up to 10 days of ice retention – plus, it's "grizzly bear-resistant."

Kelty
Kelty Tru.Comfort Doublewide Sleeping Bag: 20 Degree Synthetic
$210 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

Keep camping and snuggling through the cooler months with this doublewide sleeping bag featuring Cloudloft insulation. Its top fully zips off, so you can still use it in the warmer months, and features enough room for your favorite camping pillows.

Camp Chef
Camp Chef 24" Lumberjack Over Fire Grill
$35 AT BACKCOUNTRY.COM

Cook up your favorite creations over the campfire with a reliable, heavy-gauge steel setup that ensures long-lasting durability. Easy folding legs make for easy packing, carrying and stowing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Outdoors
Hoods to Woods Brings Hope to the Slopes
Would You Pay $1,250 for a Pocket Knife?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Ski Gloves for Snowy Conditions
The Best Binoculars for Every Outdoor Activity
VSSL Debuts Insulated Flask with Built-In Speaker
Unisex Clothing Gains Prominence in the Outdoors
There's Nothing Else Like this $2,000 Gravel Bike
Jackery's Power Station Makes Off-Grid Living Easy
Mountain Hardwear Vs. Arc'teryx: Which Puffy Wins?
The Best Dog Leashes for Every Dog