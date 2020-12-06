These Affordable Face Masks Are Worth Every Penny

The unofficial and undisputed go-to brand for better basics has officially launched its face masks. Uniqlo's got every gap filled when it comes to stylish goods, but almost nine months into the global pandemic, had yet to bring a face mask to its digital shelves in America. While everyone else scrambled and put out their own face masks to market, Uniqlo took some more time to develop its own and it's finally here.

The AIRism Face Mask has a sophisticated triple layer design that offers protection in the midst of the summer swelter. The first layer — closest to your face — uses its lauded AIRism fabric, which is moisture-wicking and breathable. The anti-odor fabric also has a super soft texture. The mask includes a built-in filter as its middle layer, and the outer layer is a breathable AIRism mesh fabric that blocks 90 percent of UV rays.

The masks are offered in three different sizes and several colors, and cost $15 for a pack of three. Sizes are colors are selling quickly, so if you want a set of affordable masks, don't wait.

Price (3-pack): $15

SHOP NOW

The CDC updates its guidelines and recommendations on masks regularly. To read the latest guidelines, click here.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io