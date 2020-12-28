Hoodie Missing Its Drawstring? Here's How to Fix It

You've likely experienced issues with the drawstring on your hoodie. One end can get pulled into the hoodie, or worse, the whole thing can get pulled out. When it does, you're left with a loose hood, but this sartorial complication is easily solved with just a few household items.







Even if your drawstring is in place, where it belongs, you can get creative and replace it with a new drawstring in a different color or even a different material. That wouldn't qualify you as a designer, but it does make your hoodie unique. Whether you're trying to refresh your hoodie or just putting a rogue drawstring back in its place, these are the steps to get you there.

Tools

Straw

Chopstick

Stapler

Directions

Gerald Ortiz

Step 1: Insert the drawstring into the straw. It helps to use a plastic straw, not a metal or rigid plastic reusable straw.

Gerald Ortiz

Step 2: Thread the drawstring through the straw. If you can get it through to the other end of the straw, great. If you can't, don't worry. Just make sure the drawstring is at least a few inches into the straw.

Tip: A chopstick can help push the drawstring through the straw.

Gerald Ortiz

Step 3: Insert the straw into one of the eyelets of the hood and hold it in place.

Gerald Ortiz

Step 4: Grab the other side of the hood and thread the straw all the way through to the other eyelet. As you inch the straw through the hood, pinch the straw so as to prevent the drawstring from coming out of the straw along the way.

Tip: If you're having trouble, you can use a stapler to help keep the drawstring inside the straw. At a portion of the straw where the drawstring is located, place the stapler across the width of the straw and press the staple. This should pinch the straw and the string into place.

Gerald Ortiz

Step 5: To prevent future incidents, tie the ends of the drawstring together, or each end of the drawstring in a knot.

Gerald Ortiz

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io