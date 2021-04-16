15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

As this week saw the watch industry's big annual trade show come to a close, there's no shortage of cool new watches to check out of every kind you can imagine: affordable ceramic watches from Swatch, a NASA-themed G-Shock and even an ultra high-end Black Panther watch. It's also time to start shopping for sandals ahead of warm weather, with great options from UGG and Keen, but in the meantime you might also want to check out a waterproof chore coat from Nanamica and TG Gore-Tex.
Monta Noble Anthracite Watch
One of our favorite American microbrand watchmakers has added one more option to its dressy Noble collection. Joining blue and white dial models is one in a gray "anthracite" color, and it also happens to currently be the brand's most affordable offering. It's limited to 100 examples this year and is available for pre-order now.
Price: $1,600
Outerknown Don't Fuck This Up Tee
Designed for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020, this crowd-favorite design is now available on tees, hats and hoodies. Printed on garment-dyed organic cotton, this shirt says it clearly.
Price: $48
Swatch Big Bold Next Bioceramic Watch
It's kinda crazy to imagine ceramic, a typically premium material, available from the watchmaker known for its very affordable price point. In fact, the new material called Bioceramic is two parts ceramic to one part plastic, and the watch using it is as inexpensive as any other Swatch — and comes in the brand's typically playful styles.
Price: $125
Nanamica x Tanner Goods Gore-Tex Chore Coat
Made with Gore-Tex fabric and Konbu Cordura, this field coat is waterproof, durable and fit for spring. The style features exterior patch pockets, a button closure, an adjustable drawcord at the hem and an interior pocket.
Price: $690
Vaer A12 Dirty Dozen Watch
In 1945, 12 watch companies made field watches for the British military that vintage collectors later collectively dubbed The Dirty Dozen. Brands have recently been reproducing the style, the latest of which is Californian company Vaer with an affordable interpretation boasting a manually wound Swiss movement, 36mm case and sapphire crystal.
Price: $899
Keen x Garcia Yogui
A portion of the sales from these comfortable shoes will be donated to The Wilderness Society’s ‘Protect the Tongass’ campaign. The comfortable Yogui model features Jerry Garcia’s art — either New York at Night or Banyan Tree — and the donation is a nod to Garcia’s earlier work supporting rainforest protection: the 1988 rainforest benefit concert at Madison Square Garden and his 1993 “Junglescape” painting.
Price: $90
Citizen Satellite Wave Cosmic Blue Watch
You can go just about anywhere in the world with one of Citizen's Satellite Wave watches, and it'll automatically update to the new time zone and maintain absurd accuracy. The latest watch with these features also has a lightweight titanium case, solar charging and a starry-blue dial.
Price: $1,100
Tecovas Jasper
This classic Western boot features smooth ostrich leather in either brown or black. The style was available a year ago, but never in these classic colors.
Price: $295
Casio G-Shock DW5600 NASA Watch
The first NASA watch G-Shock launched sold out almost immediately — and so did this one. Its DW5600 case design features a black bezel and a bunch of NASA branding and references, including an EL backlight displaying a shuttle silhouette and "1981-2021" (commemorating the OV-102 STS-1 Space Shuttle launch).
Price: $140 (sold out)
Persol 714SM Sunglasses
The iconic folding Steve McQueen sunglasses are now available in a range of colors. They feature the classic arrow hinges, Meflecto stems and keyhole bridge that Persol is known for.
Price: $480
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon Watch
The 2018 superhero film Black Panther was a cultural milestone, and now mega fans with about $163,000 to throw around can wear a little piece of Wakanda on their wrist. Though it unfortunately lacks the same technology as the hero's suit, Audemars Piguet's watch does offer a flying tourbillon, a prestigious name and the Black Panther character rendered in an action pose on the dial.
Price: ~$163,000
Ugg x Feng Chen Wang Sandal
Designer Feng Chen Wang created a convertible sandal suitable for both warm and cold days. It features two modular elements — a sandal and a boot liner — that can also be worn together.
Price: $325
MkII Watches Guinea Pig One/Zero Zine
This isn't apparel or a watch, but a new zine launched by Pennsylvania-based MkII Watches. It's not even necessarily about watches, but it represents well the brand's story and sense of design, and it's a fun read. It also comes with a patch, a sticker and a postcard.
Price: $45
Leovici “42” Hoodie
Created by Leovici and JP Crawford, this hoodie features a portrait of Jackie Robinson on the back (all profits from this style will benefit the Jackie Robinson Foundation). The hoodie itself is made from a lightweight, soft cotton/poly blend and features ribbed cuffs and a relaxed fit.
Price: $85
Bulova Joseph Bulova Chronograph Watch
Watchmaker Bulova has reached into its archives over the last few years for design inspiration. The Joseph Bulova collection's newest addition is a watch styled on the brand's first chronograph from 1941. Available in two dial variations of black and white with 42mm case diameters and Swiss automatic movements, it's limited to 350 examples.
Price: $2,495