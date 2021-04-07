This year, the Watches & Wonders Geneva trade show is once again an online event — only this time, it includes brands such as Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe and more. Check back here often for our coverage of this horological mega-show to see all the latest watches.



Ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were strong and wide-ranging. First, Watches & Wonders Geneva (previously SIHH) was canceled as an in-person event and moved online. Shortly afterward, Baselworld was also canceled and moved online. However, following Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Chopard and Chanel's announcement that they were leaving in favor of joining W&W in Geneva, Baselworld ultimately collapsed. Suddenly, the century-old trade show was no more (though a future trade show in Basel, called HourVerse, was announced), and W&W became the world's horological lodestone, both for Richemont-owned brands and others.

None of this is particular important for the consumer, of course, and matters more to members of the press and retailers. A race to catch up with e-commerce and an interruption to the regular product cycle probably have more of an impact upon the watch-buying public. However, these developments in the trade show world bring us to the current moment: this April, the great majority of the famed, old Swiss watchmakers will be releasing their flagship products for 2021 — all at once. So for the first time ever, you'll be getting your new IWCs and JLCs dropping alongside your new Rollies and Pateks. Kind of an interesting moment in watches.

This makes for quite a lot of watches to talk about, and naturally, we can't talk about them all at once. Here, however, we aim to bring you some of the standouts of the year, beginning with the newest models from Watches & Wonders 2021. Hopefully you'll find something you like, and maybe even something to gift yourself (or someone else!) to cap off a year of quarantine, just in time for the world to begin reopening.

Editor's Note: These watches are organized by alphabetical order and not according to any sort of superlatives — we love 'em all. We'll update this page throughout the show and throughout the year, so be sure to check back often.

Bulgari Octo Perpetual Calendar

Bulgari has already set multiple records for the thinnest watches in various categories. Their latest is a perpetual calendar housed in the brand's distinctive Octo case, which was famously designed by Gerald Genta. Despite its mechanically accounting for every irregularity of the Gregorian calendar — including the different days in the months and even leap years — Bulgari managed to fit all the complicated clockwork required into a 5.8mm thick case in titanium or platinum, with movement only 2.75mm thick! The dial's layout and retrograde displays seem to draw on the aesthetics of Genta's retrograde watches, and the aggregate effect of all this masterful design and technical achievement is captivating.

Notable Features: Perpetual calendar; retrograde displays; 5.8mm thick case; titanium & platinum versions

Winding: Manual

Price: TBD

Cartier Ballon Bleu 40mm

If there's a sweet spot for watch sizes, 40mm is probably it for a lot of people. Previously only available in 42mm or 36mm and smaller, a new version of the well-known Cartier Ballon Bleu slides right into that glaringly open space and will make its distinctive design instantly more wearable for a lot of people. It's essentially the same highly original, elegant design with Cartier's seal of prestige, and (as in other core collections) it's powered by the brand's in-house 1847 MC automatic workhorse movement. Available in different case materials and blue, gray or classic silver dial colors, each has (integrated) bracelet or strap options with a quick-change system.

Notable Features: 40mm diameter; in-house automatic movement; quick-change straps

Winding: Automatic

Price: $5,800+

Chopard L.U.C QF Jubilee

Chopard's L.U.C range is the best-kept secret in watchmaking. There it is, I said it, the secret's out...but it's likely to remain under-the-radar and a strong value anyway. The brand's newest watch is no exception to the understated but high-level craftsmanship, refinement and design that characterizes L.U.C. The QF in the name refers to the Fleurier Quality certification that's comparable to the more famous Geneva Seal found on some of the most prestigious watches from the likes of Vacheron Constantin and others. The L.U.C QF Jubilee has a simple sector-style dial, the in-house manually wound movement is visible through the back, and it's all housed in a 39mm steel case.

Notable Features: Fleurier Quality certification; in-house movement

Winding: Manual

Price: TBD

Hermes H08

Though better known for its leather products, Hermes every so often comes out with a aesthetically striking and technically impressive watch — and many watch snobs are reminded that the French brand is indeed a bonafide watchmaker on par with many of Switzerland's finest. The newest is simply called the H08, and it features a unique look with a cushion-like case, round dial and a distinctive style of Arabic numerals. It's powered by the brand's own in-house movement and comes in cases made of titanium or a black, carbon-based material called graphene.

Notable Features: In-house movement; titanium and graphene case options

Winding: Automatic

Price: $5,500-$8,900

IWC Big Pilot's Watch Edition "Mojave Desert"

The sand-colored"Mojave" ceramic treatment remains one of IWC's coolest. The previous version was a chronograph and this year also sees a Mojave perpetual calendar, but the time-only simplicity of the Big Pilot's Watch allows the focus to remain on the materials, textures and colors. The entire watch, from the case to the dial to the hands, is matte-finished, which should make for strong legibility. Further making it easy to read (if less easy to wear) is its 46mm diameter — which only whets our appetites for the possibility of something like, say, a smaller Spitfire Automatic with the same treatment somewhere down the line.

Notable Features: Ceramic case; power reserve indicator

Winding: Automatic

Price: $14,800

Jaeger-LeCoultre Nonantieme

Not content to merely drop a new dial color (actually, they did that, too), Jaeger-LeCoultre sought to celebrate the 90th anniversary of its iconic Reverso watch with a truly spectacular new model, and boy, does the new Nonantieme deliver. Housed in a pink gold case, it features a moonphase and oversized date display on one side, and a stunning "digital" display on the reverse: apertures reveal semi-jumping hours, scrolling minutes, and a special day/night indicator visualized with a moon and sun. The new JLC caliber 826 that powers the watch comprises 230 components, so it's not much of a surprise that the whole shebang will set you back $41,600. But what a hell of an anniversary model.

Notable Features: Moonphase, oversize date, day/night indicator, digital hours/minutes

Winding: Manual

Price: $41,600

Montblanc Star Legacy Metamorphosis LE 8

Montblanc's crazy-complicated watches like the Star Legacy Metamorphosis are meant as a showcase and reminder of the brand's impressive capabilities. With the press of a button and slide of a lever, the watch transforms between two different faces with a mechanical animation: The subdial at 6 o'clock displays world time with a rotating globe motif, but then it splits in half to open like shutters, revealing a three-dimensional moon in an aventurine sky. The balance wheel is visible at 12 o'clock all times, but when the shutters are opened, the entire tourbillon structure is revealed. The whole watch comprises over 718 tiny components, all handcrafted by Montblanc in its specialized facilities.

Notable Features: Transforming dial; tourbillon; world time; moon phases

Winding: Manual

Price: $253,500

Oris Divers Sixty-Five "Cotton Candy" 38mm

A new dial color: big whoop, right? Well, nobody will be yawning at Oris's unique and striking new "Cotton Candy" colorway for its Divers Sixty-Five collection. Paired to bronze, retro-styled dive watch cases, the pale tones of blue, green and pink are unexpected but feel fresh and positive. They also feel unisex, with potentially feminine colors and 38mm sizes — but these watches are all about how you wear them. They come on bronze bracelets or brown leather straps and are powered by automatic movements.

Notable Features: Bronze case; unique colors

Winding: Automatic

Price: ~$2,335-$2,650

Panerai Submersible e-LAB ID

Panerai's ties to the ocean — they're a famed dive watch manufacturer, after all — mean that they take more than just a passing notice of the environment and the need to care for it. Their new Submersible e-LAB ID aims to take the concept of a "recycled" watch to its logical extreme: roughly 98.6% of its weight comes from "materials integrating a high rate of recycled elements." Panerai even put together a sort of consortium of companies to produce many of the watch's components, which includes titanium, luminous material and strap manufacturers. It doesn't hurt that the watch itself is pretty darn cool-looking: manufactured from recycled EcoTitanium, it's powered by an automatic movement housed in a 44mm case.

Notable Features: Recycled components; open-source manufacturing

Winding: Automatic

Price: ~$35,314

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Split-Seconds Ultra-Thin

There are chronographs, and then there are chronographs — this is the latter. The Traditionelle Split-Seconds Chronograph Ultra-Thin Collection Excellence Platine (we actually shit you not) is so refined it's almost silly, and it's probably why the maison is only making 15 of them. Crafted almost entirely from platinum — down to the threading in the leather strap — this 42.5mm beauty celebrates Vacheron's 260th anniversary and includes a split seconds mechanism, which allows the wearer to time two events simultaneously. Due to the ultra-thin design of the in-house caliber 3500, the watch is amazingly only 10.72mm thick despite automatic winding.

Notable Features: Platinum construction; split-seconds chronograph

Winding: Automatic

Price: TBD

Breitling Premier Heritage

Breitling released a new Premier Heritage collection featuring several different chronograph watches (each in a couple versions), all with a captivating 1940s aesthetic based on vintage examples. We love the complicated chronos in the collection with fancy complications like split seconds and annual calendar, but the model known as Chronograph 40 has an appeal all its own. While it "only" features a chronograph and is offered in steel to keep it "relatively" affordable, its the steel version's dial that grabs your attention. It's in a shade of green the company calls "pistachio," and it's fair to say it looks pretty unique and unlike any watch from the 1940s.

Notable Features: "Pistachio" green dial; in-house movement; 40mm case

Winding: Manual

Price: $8,400

