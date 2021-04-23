14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

Earth Day might be April 22, but you can wear eco-consciousness on your sleeve year-round. Brands of all stripes got in on the sustainability angle this week with a range of collaborations and natural materials. Check out Hodinkee's leather-looking watch straps made from pineapple leaves: they'd match perfectly with Lululemon's Earth Dye Basic Tee and Sanuk's We Got Your Back Surfrider sandals. All this, Spring-ready footwear, Summer-ready board shorts from Quicksilver and much more below. Ariat The Rambler Boot Presented by Ariat Whether you need a new boot for a trip out west, or simply for your day-to-day in the city, The Rambler from Ariat has you covered. The Rambler combines the craftsmanship of a classic western boot with the comfort and functionality of your favorite sneakers. Made with Ariat's "athletic performance technology" and a Duratread outsole (providing maximum wear resistance), these boots were designed to handle the toughest environments. The toe shape of the Rambler is uniquely made to provide a taller and larger profile, giving plenty of room for wider feet. Plus, the shaft is made with extremely soft, unlined leather, so the boots feel broken in straight out of the box. It's easy to see why this boot is one of Ariat's bestsellers, it can find a home in just about anyone's wardrobe. Right now, you can take ten percent off a pair of your own by signing up for Ariat's newsletter at the link below. Price: $160 Marloe Haskell Global Watch Profits from the sales of UK-based brand Marloe's latest watch will support environmental initiatives like the #WeTwo arctic expedition . It's a good cause, but it also helps that the watch is good-looking and well constructed with a Swiss-made manually wound movement and reasonable price. Price : $995 Stüssy Old School Flavor Cap Shawn Stüssy is offering up vintage and hard-to-find items from his personal archive. If you're reading this now, most items are probably already sold out. Keep an eye on the site for new items, though. Hodinkee Amagoh Pineapple Leather Watch Straps These eco-friendly straps in five color variants are totally vegan-friendly with a leather style and texture, but they're actually made from pineapple leaves. Price : $110 Barton Perreira 007 Joe Sunglasses Barton Perreira makes the shades worn in the upcoming Bond movie, and now you can pick them up in new colors. Learn more about the spy-worthy sunglasses here . Price : $544 Mondaine Essence Collection Watches Mondaine's signature dial based on Swiss railway clocks is the basis for an affordable new quartz watch collection that emphasizes its use of sustainable materials in everything from its cases to the straps. Price : $200 Sebago x Engineered Garments Coverdeck Exotic The new collab between Engineered Garments and Sebago offers a unique take on the brand's iconic moc-toe boat shoes. The styles feature suede or exotic stamped leather, chunky soles and unique closures. Price : $380 Montblanc Summit Lite Smartwatch A more basic and affordable Lite version of Montblanc's collection of luxury smartwatches called Summit is focused on fitness applications. Price : $860 Lululemon 5 Year Basic Tee Earth Dye Lululemon's crowd-favorite 5 Year Basic Tee, a soft shirt made from Pima cotton blended with Lyocell and Lyrca, now comes in a eye-catching low-impact tie dye. Price : $58 Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Tokyo 2020 Watch It might be 2021, and event might not look like past years, but the 2020 Olympics going ahead in Tokyo in July. As official Olympic timekeeper, Omega releases multiple products for each occasion, and the latest is a version of its dive watch with colors based on the games' emblem. Price : $5,600 Sanuk We Got Your Back Surfrider These comfy slip-ons feature 100-percent hemp uppers with Baja blanket trims, rubber outsoles with jute inlays and ethically sourced leather from the Leather Working Group. Proceeds support Surfrider's mission to fight for clean water and healthy beaches. Price : $55 Casio G-Shock Frogman GWFA1000RN8A Watch The new generation of the G-Shock Frogman dive watch is more advanced than ever but completely analog, and the brand partnered with the UK Royal Navy for its latest model. The colors of the limited-edition GWFA1000RN8A are based on that of the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier. Price : $1,000 Quicksilver Original Arch Boardshorts These iconic boardshorts are back! The 18-inch style is lightweight, stretchy and quick-drying, and it now comes in a range of colors. Price : $60 Alpina National Park Foundation Alpiner Quartz Watch Swiss watchmaker Alpina's latest watch in its ongoing partnership with the US National Park Foundation has an on-trend green dial, and $100 from the sale of each watch will go to supporting national parks. Price : $795 Analog/Shift Leather Strap Collection Our buddies over at Analog/Shift released a broad new collection of leather straps ranging from suede to alligator and more. We can attest they do a nice job and it's well worth browsing the selection. Price : $75-$109