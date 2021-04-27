LeBron James Spotted Wearing Something Stylish You Can Actually Afford

It's not often that you see a celebrity — especially at LeBron James's level — wearing something most of us can afford. Yet last night, while hanging courtside during the Los Angeles Lakers v. Orlando Magic game, LeBron donned a discounted jacket by Macy's private brand INC International Concepts.



The top, officially called the Abstract-Print Twill Jacket in Worldly Blue, was designed by UpscaleHype founder Allen Onyia as part of the retailer's Icons of Style initiative, a ready-to-wear release comprising pieces by five Black designers: Zerina Akers, Ouigi Theodore, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil and Onyia. Each contributed to one of Macy's in-house brands, and every piece is on sale now for 30 percent off (when using the code FRIEND).

“We are thrilled to celebrate Black excellence and amplify the voices and exceptional talent of five Black creatives,” Macy's Fashion Office VP Durand Guion explains in a statement. “We’re using this moment to tell their stories and provide our fashion-devoted customers with exclusive, one-of-a-kind pieces to help them express their personal style.”

The limited-edition jacket evokes the current tie-dye craze while remaining subdued enough for suit-and-tie scenarios. It's structured, boasts a front zipper closure, two angled pockets and another chest one that zips shut, too. Pinks and reds swirl across the back while yellows and greens grace the collar. Cop the matching pants for a head-to-toe statement.

Normally $150, this jacket is now just $105. All sizes remain available as of this story's publication, but that surely won't last.

