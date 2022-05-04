NBA legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James have yet to face off on the basketball court. But in the court of public opinion, the two are constantly vying for the title of "GOAT" in the world of hoops. Jordan may have topped James with Jordan Brand, and His Airness even has the superior Space Jam movie. But the two are now going head to head to see whose tequila brand makes a better reposado.

The San Fransisco World Spirits Competition announced its finalist for the best agave spirits, and it includes a battle between Michael Jordan’s and LeBron James’ tequila brands. San Fransisco World Spirits Competition

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) — arguably the the world's most prestigious spirits-judging competition — recently announced its finalists for the best tequila of the year. In the category of Best of Class Reposado Tequila, the finalists include Don Nacho Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila and Cincoro Reposado Tequila — the latter of which are backed by James and Jordan, respectively. The finalists are in the running for the Best in Class award at the SFWSC, with the winner to be announced some time in June.



So how do the two spirits fare? LeBron's Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila is the cheaper of the two, coming in at $51. The tequila is aged for six months in American white oak barrels, before being blended with Lobos 1707 Tequila Extra Añejo and finally resting in Pedro Ximénez wine barrels. Lobos 1707 describes its reposado as "bold and robust, with notes of wine, wood and medium roast cocoa."

On the other hand, Cincoro Reposado, which costs $114, is aged between eight to 10 months in ex-bourbon barrels, with the brand describing the resulting flavors as "sweet cooked agave, caramel [and] white chocolate."

To be considered a tequila reposado, tequila must be aged for a minimum of two months but less than a year. An un-aged tequila is called a blanco, and tequila aged between one to three years is called an añejo — anything aged longer is a tequila extra añejo.

Pitting Jordan against James is every basketball fan's favorite fantasy, and while the chances of seeing them on the court against each other is slim, at least the fierce battle for Best in Class Tequila Reposado can hold folks over.

