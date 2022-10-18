Today's Top Stories
LeBron James Worked with Rimowa on a Suitcase Designed to Carry Wine

Whether you're flying home from wine or bourbon country, Rimowa wants to make traveling with fragile cargo easier than ever.

By Evan Malachosky
Wine and spirits professionals (and even some dedicated amateurs) have mastered keeping their bottles safe while on the go. They've fashioned the perfect storage solutions out of old boxes, their sturdiest suitcases and excess tote bags. But what if there was luggage specially designed just for these precious bottles?

German luxury luggage brand Rimowa has long sold a single-bottle attache, a briefcase-style case for your most prized elixir — like a 20-year-old bottle of Dom Perignon, as the brand suggests. But now, in partnership with LeBron James, Rimowa designed a 12-bottle suitcase for truly dedicated winos (like James).

"I'm a big-time wine connoisseur," he said via Instagram. "[I] love wine. I drink all types of wine. Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Burgundy — from all over the world. All types of wine."

And he isn't lying. It's no secret that he cracks open a high-end bottle almost every night — and he's put several of his basketball playing peers onto his favorite hobby.

"I've heard it's good for the heart," he told ESPN of having a glass (or two) of red wine each night. "Listen, I'm playing the best basketball of my life, and I'm drinking wine pretty much every day. Whatever it is, I'll take it."

The case itself probably costs more than the wine you put in it — it’ll be $9,900 at launch.
To keep his stash close while on the road — NBA teams play 41 away games each season — he needed a dedicated suitcase. Based off one of Rimowa's "stackable archival case that stored wine bottles and glasses," the RIMOWA Twelve Bottle Wine Case Silver features 12 cutouts for gooseneck bottles, which, unfortunately for bourbon fans, means only wines (or spirits stored in traditional wine bottles) will fit.

For now, though, no one — except King James — has a case. It'll be available in late 2022 for the not-so-affordable price of $9,900, which means multimillionaire NBA players might be the intended clientele.

