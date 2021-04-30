14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed About This Week

The weekend is here and so are the latest drops, which are feeling more summery each week. A funkily colored Timex "Malibu" watch and the Elder Statesman's new tie-dyed hoodie will put you right in the mood, and we've got the perfect Levi's jeans to match, as well. Don't miss sneaker collabs between Vans and Wacko Maria as well as Nike and Sacai.

Laco Palermo 39 Pilot's Watch

German watchmaker Laco has a new take on a couple of its historical pilot's watch styles, swapping white for orange Super-LumiNova against a traditionally black dial. The result makes for an interesting twist on familiar designs. Inside they're powered by the Miyota 821A automatic movement, which helps keep the watches nice and affordable.

Price: $410

Vans x Wacko Maria OG Authentic LX Sneakers

Tokyo-born label Wacko Maria connects with California classic Vans for a trio of sneakers meant to celebrate both music and collector culture. The low-top canvas sneakers come adorned with spinning vinyl records clad in a familiar checkerboard print.

Price: $95

Timex M79 NN07 Watch

Timex collaborated with the apparel company NN07 on a new version of its retro-styled M79 ("M," for mechanical) automatic watch. A tastefully traditional look with a bracelet style we absolutely love, it combines a black dial and blue bezel with some subtle NN07 branding. Also note the blue dot at 7 o'clock that replaces the lumed hour marker on this limited edition of 777 pieces.

Price: $299

The North Face Steep Tech Rain Jacket

TNF's Steep Tech collection emphasizes streetwear aesthetics and mountainside performance. This semi-translucent nylon rain jacket proves waterproof and wind-resistant, breathable, and, in our opinion, as beautiful as a raincoat can be.

Price: $265

Shinola Duck Burton Watch

Shinola's latest model in its Great Americans Series celebrates Burton Snowboards' founder Jake Burton Carpenter with a special watch. It's part of a larger gift set that includes a replica of the brand's first production snowboard.

Price: $1,200

Nike Sacai Vaporwaffle Sneakers

Nike and Sacai's collaborations typically crash providing retailers' sites within seconds. As such, most have opted for raffle lotteries: you claim a ticket, they email you if your name was drawn, you buy your chosen pair. This Dark Iris and Campfire Orange iteration caught our eye for its peeling heel, clever colorway and surprisingly streamlined silhouette.

Price: $188 (Raffle Only)

Tutima Flieger Slate Gray

German watchmaker Tutima is best known for its pilot's chronograph watches, but it also makes a handsome time-only, flieger-style watch in a range of colorful dial options. The new version isn't super vibrant, but offers a sporty look with a gray dial and orange seconds hand.

Price: $1,650

Stadium Eco "Jam" Sweatpants

Stadium's Eco Sweatpants are cut from a special 100 percent cotton fabric comprising 50 percent recycled and 50 percent organic cotton. The brand's made them available in array of colors, but "Jam" (great name) seems the most fit for the onset of spring.

Price: $130

TAG Heuer Monaco Green

There have been a lot of green dial watches this year, but TAG Heuer's new version of its famous Monaco chronograph might be one of the most natural-feeling, with its deep hue matched to black subdials. The Monaco is powered by an in-house Heuer 02 automatic movement which you can see through the case back — a cool touch, if you look closely, is that the important movement component called a column wheel is also colored green on top.

Price: $6,650

The Elder Statesman Hot Cc Hoodie

The Elder Statesman's sweaters typically cost a tiny fortune, but the brand's new cotton/cashmere terry blend proves a bit more affordable — but just as nice. Made and hand-dyed in LA, this Trueblue Hot Cc hoodie is our type of tie-dye.

Price: $325

Timex Q Malibu Watches

Timex came out with a few watches sporting a strikingly summery color palette unlike any we've ever seen on a watch before. On the retr0-themed Q series watches at 36mm, the colors alone seem to transport you directly to 1980s California.

Price: $189

Levi's Bentgablenits Hand-Embellished Vintage 501 Jeans

Toronto-based vintage redesign trio Bentgablenits hand-embellished a collection of Levi's Trucker Jackets and Vintage 501 Jeans for a collaborative release available only on the Levi's app. 3D flowers and lace cutouts cover the front and back pockets and appear on both legs.

Price: $298 (Levi's App Only)

Depth Charge Book by Jason Heaton

Watch journalist Jason Heaton’s first novel, Depth Charge, follows an archaeologist who — much like Heaton himself — is underwater excavating a shipwreck when the action begins. It promises to be an “old-school thriller” in the style of Ian Fleming or Clive Cussler. It’s available on Amazon, but you can only get a signed copy through the official Depth Charge website.

Price: $14

Mr. P Chartreuse Dyed Ribbed Socks

We've long lobbied for buying nicer, longer-lasting socks over the bountiful packs you find in big box stores. These by Mr. Porter's in-house label Mr. P are fun without being kitsch or corny. Plus, they're rib-knitted from a breathable Japanese cotton-blend.

Price: $45

