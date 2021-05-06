Mauve Sunglasses Inspired by a Jay-Z Meme

Remember the suit Jay-Z wore to the 2020 pre-Grammys Roc Nation Brunch? The pink one with pearlescent buttons? Maybe not, but you probably remember this meme. As Beyoncé and her husband exited the venue, a fan commented on Hov's pink suit. "I like that pink, man," they said. "It's mauve, bro. Mauve! It's mauve, man, not pink. It's a mauvelous day," Jay retorted.

For designer Davidson Petit-Frère — the man behind Jay-Z's mauve suit — the meme became free marketing for his label, Frére. Since, the self-taught suit-maker has dressed celebs like Kevin Hart and Steph Curry. He's even outfitted characters for TV series like Power on STARZ. Today he debuted a set of sunglasses made in collaboration with LA-based luxury eyewear label Oliver Peoples. And, yes, they're mauve.

For Petit-Frère, the collaboration was a means for making accessories that matched — and expanding the footprint of his eponymous label. Samples of each set were delivered to his Italian fabric mill for close comparison. Now, one can wear the iconic mauve suit with eyewear of the same hue. They're also available in Sage, Antique Gold and Matte Black, but the meme-inspired colorway is our clear favorite.

