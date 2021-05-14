Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Freemans Sporting Club Sports a New Look

Rowing Blazers' Jack Carlson consulted on the SS21 collection.

freemans sporting club rain jacket yellow
Freemans Sporting Club

Freemans Sporting Club — a menswear store under the same ownership as Freemans restaurant, a New American joint located just off the Bowery in NYC — started small. Initially, the team vowed to manufacture all of the clothes they sold within 10 miles of their storefront: materials were couriered in from New Jersey, carried on the subway down from Midtown and carted across the Lower East Side.

They were — and still are — quintessentially New York. But, as the business grew, so did their reach. FSC started in 2005, and 17 years in, to coincide with their SS21 collection, the brand finalized a bold refresh. It's the same American staples with a new sense of direction.

Several items were made in Upstate New York by a family-owned factory in Binghamton, while others were produced in Portugal. Standouts include a "Sporting Club" branded knit sweater, patch-logo adorned polos and quarter-zip sweatshirts, a cotton twill safari-inspired jacket and functional pieces like a nylon ripstop raincoat and moisture-wicking running shorts.

Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson consulted on the collection (and the new direction), and his insights abound — there are pops of color, clever styling choices and a hint of prep — without overwhelming the brand, which, evident by its 17-year history, has a voice of its own.

Shop the SS21 Collection

FSC Pocket Coat
FSC Pocket Coat
$420.00
$420.00
SHOP NOW
Hooded Rain Jacket
Hooded Rain Jacket
$190.00
$190.00
SHOP NOW
"Sporting Club" Jacquard Sweater
"Sporting Club" Jacquard Sweater
$180.00
$180.00
SHOP NOW
FSC Patch Crewneck Sweater
FSC Patch Crewneck Sweater
$180.00
$180.00
SHOP NOW
Quarter Zip Fleece
Quarter Zip Fleece
$170.00
$170.00
SHOP NOW
FSC Patch Running Short
FSC Patch Running Short
$130.00
$130.00
SHOP NOW
